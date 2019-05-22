Guy Fieri Becomes the Third Chef Ever to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Guy Fieri has quite literally cemented his place in the spotlight.

The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host was honored on Wednesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is only the third chef to receive a star, joining Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck on Hollywood Boulevard.

Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer at Discovery, actor Matthew McConaughey, and Fieri’s son Hunter all spoke at the ceremony. Fellow Food Network stars Scott Conant, Marc Murphy, and Aarti Sequeira also came out to cheer Fieri on.

“In a business where you can be anyone you want to be, you’ve been you the whole time,” said McConaughey, a longtime friend who has appeared with Fieri on Triple D. “That ain’t easy. Congratulations.”

In his own speech, Fieri thanked the people around him, including his family, his crew, his manager, and his fans, who have all allowed him to flourish in what he said is “the coolest job in the world.”

“Everybody that’s here, please recognize that in some way shape or form you had a part in this star happening,” he added. “That’s our star.”

Fieri was joined by his wife Lori, sons Hunter, 22 and Ryder, 13, and parents Jim and Penny.

Prior to the ceremony, the TV host — who started Triple D in 2007 after winning season 2 of The Next Food Network Star — commemorated the occasion by altering a photo of the famous Hollywood sign to read his trademark slogan Flavortown.

Fieri is currently in his 30th season of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives — and in a recent interview with PEOPLE, said he has a lot more in him.

“I’m going to do a lot of these shows. I’ll be in a walker,” he said. “They’ll be getting me out of the senior citizen van, but I’ll still be doing it.”