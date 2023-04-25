Guy Fieri's Son Ryder, 17, and His Girlfriend Pose for Prom Photos

Guy Fieri's youngest son is already off to prom!

On Tuesday, Guy reshared his son's Instagram post, which featured several fun photos from his junior prom. Ryder, 17, who's in 11th grade, shared a sweet photo with his girlfriend on Instagram. He coordinated his outfit — a red bow tie and black suit — to match her dress.

He also shared a photo with his celebrity chef dad and mom, Lori, along with fun group photos featuring his friends.

"Out of the ordinary 🌹," he captioned the post.

Guy's eldest son, Hunter, 26, left some big brother love in the comments section. "Baller!!" he wrote.

In an Instagram Story on Monday, Guy said he paid a visit to Ryder's school to help out with the culinary program to teach students how to make Mexican rice and beans. Through the Guy Fieri Foundation, the young chefs will use Guy's teachings to make over 500 burritos for a Special Olympics event, according to the charity's Instagram post.

In February, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star opened up to PEOPLE about how Ryder celebrated his birthday on New Year's Eve with a gift he's been earning for a full year.

In PEOPLE's September cover story, Guy revealed that he has a rule when it comes to the boys' first vehicle.

"You know what Ryder drove to school [when] he got his license? He got my parents' old, used 259,000-mile Chrysler minivan. I'm not buying Ryder a car, and I refuse to let him buy a car until he spends one year with no tickets, no accidents, driving the minivan," he said at the time.

Well, one year has passed and Ryder has since graduated out of the minivan. Guy told PEOPLE that to reveal the big gift, he set up a scavenger hunt for Ryder and his friends at his ranch in Northern California.

"The second to last clue sent them all the way up the mountain to the lookout, and they had to find the clue. And then it said, 'Come down where it's deep and cold' or whatever," said the Tournament of Champions host. "And I had opened the pool — now granted it's 34 degrees up at the ranch in the wind — and in the pool tied to a pipe is the final clue."

After an attempt to use the pool skimmer to get the clue, Ryder and his friends resigned to jumping in.

"They all strip down to their boxers and they all jump in and he pulls it out and he gets it. The water had leaked in the envelope a little bit, so it was a little bit wet and he's trying to read it," said Guy. "It was [revealing] this truck that he's wanted."

More specifically, it was for his brother's crew cab pick-up truck: "Hunter wanted my truck, so Hunter bought my truck and we made Ryder buy Hunter's truck."

Guy and Lori pitched in half the cost, and Ryder used the money he's earned working on his dad's shows to pay for the rest.

"We had taken the truck from Hunter, taken it to the detail shop, had it all gone through and made it Ryder's truck and a couple of my buddies come driving up the driveway and honked the horn. He lost it," said Guy. "I've never seen him happier about a gift he was getting."