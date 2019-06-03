Guy Fieri's Son Hunter Got a Tattoo of His Dad's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on His Bicep

Hunter Fieri is one proud son.

Guy Fieri‘s eldest child with his wife Lori honored his dad in the most permanent way. Following Guy’s ceremony to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, Hunter, 22, got a tattooed replica of the star.

The college senior, who often appears alongside Guy on his various Food Network shows, documented the experience at the famed tattoo shop Shamrock Social Club in West Hollywood, California on his Instagram story. He looked relaxed in the chair while the artist worked on the new ink on his upper left arm.

Hunter posted the finished product, along with a handful of other photos from the momentous occasion.

“Congratulations on receiving your WOF star dad! You are so dedicated and talented, and you absolutely deserve this!” he wrote.

Guy is only the third chef to receive a star, joining Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck on Hollywood Boulevard.

Hunter spoke at the event, as did actor Matthew McConaughey and Kathleen Finch, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer at Discovery. Guy’s wife Lori, their youngest son Ryder, 13, and Guy’s parents, Jim and Penny, all also came out to support the chef.

“Everybody that’s here, please recognize that in some way shape or form you had a part in this star happening,” Guy said in his own speech. “That’s our star.”

Hunter, who hopes to one day follow in his dad’s footsteps with his own Food Network show, recently spoke with PEOPLE for an on-the-road feature on Guy. He expressed not only what a good teacher he is, but also what a great father he is.

“The way you see him on TV is the way he is in life. He’s the most generous person, and super family-oriented,” said Hunter. “It’s always a joke with us. We have a really good connection.”