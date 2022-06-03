Guy Fieri and his youngest son Ryder have been longtime fans of the Golden State Warriors — and have the throwback pictures to prove it

Guy Fieri Shares Ultimate Throwback with Son Ryder, 16, at Warriors NBA Finals Then and Now

Guy Fieri and his son are loyal Warriors fans.

On Thursday, the Guy's Grocery Games host shared an adorable pair of images with his youngest son Ryder at Golden State Warriors games. The first photo is a throwback of the father-son duo and the second is a more recent photo from Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals on May 18.

The celebrity chef, 54, and Ryder, 16, have been longtime fans of the California NBA team, according to the post. "This is how long Steph and the Warriors have been goin' to the #NBAfinals! 😂 #tbt," Fieri wrote in the caption, referencing NBA star Steph Curry.

The Warriors are currently facing the Boston Celtics in a best of seven series for the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics won the first game on Thursday night 120 - 108.

The Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives star does not specify the exact date of the throwback picture, but Ryder goes from a young kid with braces and a buzzed haircut in the first picture to a teenager who is nearly the same height as his dad in the second.

On the other hand, Guy has not made as much of a physical change between the two photos. The star still has his iconic spikey blonde hair and goatee, plus he is wearing a chain necklace and a leather jacket in both pictures.

Guy Fieri throwback photo with son Ryder Credit: Guy Fieri/Instagram

In May, the Food Network star posted on Instagram from the May 18 game. There is a video of Guy and Ryder participating in the pregame tradition of ringing the cable car bell while the Warriors team came out on the court.