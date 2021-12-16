"People always think that I must just eat deep-fried pizzas and cheeseburgers for lunch," Guy Fieri told GQ

Guy Fieri Says He Is a 'Big Salad Fan' and Shares his Diet When He's Not on the Road

Guy Fieri is giving a taste of his everyday diet.

The Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives star, 53, shared his food favorites with GQ as part of the latest installment in their Real-Life Diet series. Fieri, who is famous for trying out dishes like burgers, sandwiches and pastas on his show, told the magazine his typical everyday fare is a little lighter.

"People always think that I must just eat deep-fried pizzas and cheeseburgers for lunch," he said, but insisted, "I'm a big salad fan, big sushi fan, and Thai food fan."

Fieri added that "lunch is always set up to contrast dinner. So, if I know we're going to be doing a big dinner, like barbecue, steak, or Asian food, I'll make sure I don't eat Thai for lunch."

While he makes a living eating at restaurants across the country, Fieri told GQ he's often cooking up dishes at home instead of eating out.

"I typically cook every meal in the home," he said. "I don't eat out a lot because I'm usually on the road eating out. When I'm home, I cook. It's kind of eclectic and chaotic and my wife [Lori] doesn't always understand why I cook nine things and she's left with where to store it."

And when it comes to dinner, Fieri said the meal is "an ongoing debate" for his family, which includes sons Hunter, 25, and Ryder, 15.

"My youngest son Ryder always likes to propose pizza. I believe he actually thinks pizza is a food group," he told GQ. "My oldest son Hunter, me and him are big fans of Asian food and that's anything Korean, Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese. My wife is a little bit all-American. She's more roasted chicken, potatoes, asparagus."

Fieri also spilled about his go-to snacks, listing pretzels and jerky as two favorites.

"I'm a big pretzel fan to the point that when I was a little kid, I had a business called The Awesome Pretzel Cart. I sold the big New York-style soft pretzels," he recalled. "They're salty, soft and I'm a huge fan of mustard with them. I love beef jerky."

No matter what he eats, Fieri told GQ he has one rule: "I'm a big believer that if you're going to eat something, eat the best. Don't go waste yourself on some imposter."