Guy Fieri Reveals the Truth Behind His Look and the Real Reason His Sunglasses Go Behind His Head

Guy Fieri is setting the record straight on his iconic look.

"People think I got tattoos and bleached my hair because I was going to be on TV," the Guy's Ultimate Game Night star tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "I made those great decisions before I got here."

Perhaps the most recognizable element of Fieri's look is his spikey 'do, which was a result of giving a hairdresser friend, Christina Jones, creative liberties.

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty

"I was just kind of having one of those moods one day and said, 'Just do whatever you want,' he recalls. So she did, and it stuck.

As for the sunglasses he often rests on the back of his bleached head, well, that was a matter of practicality.

Guy Fieri before his bleached hair with late sister Morgan. Courtesy of Guy Fieri

"Why did I put them on the back of my head? Because I didn't have anywhere else to put them," he says. "If I put them around my shirt at the restaurant, they'd fall into food. So I just put them on the back of my head."

"People think that was a design but I have not had any fashion sense," he adds, laughing.

Fieri does have one piece of clothing that has made a lasting impression though. The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star clarified the story behind his oh-so meme-able flame shirt.

Guy Fieri's rings mark the 400th episode of his shows Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and Guy's Grocery Games. Matthew Salacuse

The flashy button-up was the uniform at his restaurant Tex Wasabi's in the 2000s and he hasn't worn it since.

"We had several of our staff wear a flame shirt, that's where that picture came from," he says. "It had nothing to do with an image. Someone got it, somebody ran with it. But it's hysterical, don't get me wrong."

