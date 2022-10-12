Guy Fieri Recalls Feeling His Late Sister's Presence at Psychic Reading: 'It Was Mind-Blowing'

Guy Fieri is now an advocate for psychic readings after a "mind-blowing" experience.

The Food Network star, who lost his sister Morgan to metastatic melanoma at age 38, spoke to Ross Mathews about getting in touch with his late sibling during a reading.

During the most recent episode of the RuPaul's Drag Race judge's podcast, Hello Ross, the pair talked about loss and meaning. When asked if he was spiritual, Fieri explained that he is "massively" spiritual — but he didn't always believe in readings.

"We were raised spiritually," the celebrity chef said. "We weren't raised with a lot of religion but we were raised with higher power and awareness of that, not weird crazy stuff. I wasn't into any of that."

Fieri went on to explain that when he lost his friend Carl Ruiz in 2019, he felt like Ruiz was sending him messages.

"I was getting enough messages that I needed to go have this reading," said the chef. "I was like, 'I'm going to do it because I don't want to hear that I didn't do it.' So I went with an open mind, and it was mind-blowing. I am an advocate for it now."

Fieri continued: "It's not this kind of thing like 'The winning lottery numbers are' or 'Don't walk on a sidewalk on Sunday night.' It wasn't that kind of stuff. It was a lot of affirmation. It was a lot of validation."

He told Mathews that several late loved ones came to speak during the reading, including Ruiz, but he didn't sense his sister immediately. "I said, 'Where's my sister?' and [the medium] goes, 'Your sister has been here the whole time. Your sister is actually a little concerned. She talks to you every day, she says you guys are in a constant level of communication,'" he recalled.

This reassurance felt like "a wave" to Fieri who said, "I had been feeling it, but I didn't know that's what the feeling was. I'd been getting dragonflies all the time, and I'd been getting the messages. I just thought I was crazy."

Guy Fieri before his bleached hair with late sister Morgan. Courtesy of Guy Fieri

On the podcast, Fieri explained that he first felt his late sister's presence when officiating 101 gay weddings in Miami at the 2015 South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

"I had this huge feeling of my sister there with me," The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host said of giving a speech to the crowd of couples and honoring his late sister, who was gay.

"It's not a booming voice from the sky but it's these feelings…I could feel this movement that I was supposed to engage Jules differently," he said.

Fieri and wife Lori have raised Morgan's son Jules, 22, since his sister's death in 2011, along with their two sons Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 16.

Jules graduated from California State University in May. The "Mayor of Flavortown" gave an update to PEOPLE on Jules's life at the time and said, "My nephew Jules is blowing it up. He's in the music business here in Los Angeles."

courtesy: Guy Fieri

In his September cover issue with PEOPLE, Fieri spoke about his family's tragic loss, and how it informs his outlook on life today.

"I lost my little sister 12 years ago to cancer. My dad just beat pancreatic cancer five years ago, which was a miracle. And he's been a great advocate for people that have gone through it," he said. "I think you got to live every single day. That's the biggest thing — you never know what tomorrow's going to bring. And that's one of the reasons I live the way I live. I'm not going to waste today."

He also spoke about his parents' resilience, crediting his positive mindset on how he was raised. "When you watch your mom and dad bury their kid and still get up and go live their life, and of course do it with a ton of sorrow — I mean, we can't talk about my sister without my mom crying, but they go and do it every day, and I don't know how they can do it," he added. "I don't know that I have that kind of strength as a person. So they're great examples to follow."