Guy Fieri Visits Local Boy's Pop-Up Stand: 'Gotta Support Small Businesses'

Food Network star Guy Fieri gave one boy's business a shout-out in an Instagram video, where he praised him for his entrepreneurial spirit

Guy Fieri is one supportive guy!

On Instagram Thursday, the Food Network star posted a video showing his recent visit to a pop-up stand of an unnamed local boy, who was selling soda and various snacks to passerbyers.

"Supportin' small businesses out here in L.A.!" Fieri captioned the post.

In the video, Fieri tells his audience, "Cruising through L.A. and I see this young business man right here with his family. He has set up a stand..

"When you see kids out here doing this you have to support this entrepreneurial spirit," Fieri continued, throwing the boy a fist pump. "Nicely done."

The post caught the attention of Food Network host Aarti Sequeira who commented, "❤️❤️❤️ that's right!"

Top Chef star Richard Blais also commented writing, "Yes sir 🙏🏼"

Just last month Fieri celebrated his 54th birthday. The Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star's son Hunter, 25, posted a touching Instagram tribute to mark the occasion.

"Father you are not just a rockstar and a badass. You are a legend, an icon, a role model, and an amazing father!" his caption read. "I'm proud to be your son. I love you! Happy Birthday pops," Hunter wrote.

Fieri has been married to Lori Fieri since 1995. They also share 16-year-old son Ryder together.

In January, Hunter told PEOPLE he has started to venture out on his own and seems to be following in his father's footsteps.

Hunter debuted his first solo project — a mini documentary called "What Plants Do" — late last year. The 12-minute film shows how ZENB makes their yellow pea pasta for a partnership he has with the plant-based brand.

"It's my first time really going out there by myself and believing in something and getting after it," Hunter told PEOPLE.

In preparation for the lone project, Hunter said the biggest piece of advice he received from his famous father was "to be myself."