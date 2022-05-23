Guy Fieri and his wife Lori have raised Jules since 2011

Guy Fieri Praises Nephew Jules as He Graduates from College: 'So Proud'

Guy Fieri is one proud uncle.

The Food Network star, 54, celebrated his nephew Jules' graduation from California State University San Marcos over the weekend.

The Guy's Grocery Games host joined his wife Lori, sons Hunter, 25, and Ryder, 16, and parents, Jim and Penny, on campus for the milestone. Guy and Lori have raised Jules, 22, since Guy's sister Morgan's death from metastatic melanoma in 2011.

Guy shared photos of the graduation with PEOPLE including a snap of the family posing together and a picture of Jules triumphantly raising his hands in the air after receiving his diploma.

"SO PROUD of my nephew Jules for working hard in college at San Marcos and now living the dream working in the music business," Guy tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Hunter also celebrated the graduate in an Instagram story of Jules raising a glass post-commencement. "The grad!" he wrote.

Jules opened up about his career goals in a September Instagram post.

"Growing up around festivals and music, working in the industry has naturally been my focus since I became old enough to start thinking about what I wanted to do with my life," he shared at the time.

"After a summer of interning I am proud to have officially signed my offer as a full-time employee of Spin Artist Agency," he added. "Life has been moving way too fast but at the same time it feels good to be at the start of a career path I always envisioned myself pursuing."

He concluded the post, writing, "Feeling ready for what's to come 🌎"

In 2019, the Fieris spoke to PEOPLE about spending time at home with their sons and nephew in Santa Rosa, Calif.

"Our perfect nights are really barbecuing in the backyard and the kids swimming in the pool," Lori said. "We just hunker down at home. That's [Guy's] happy place."