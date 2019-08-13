Guy Fieri Wishes His Son Hunter, 23, a Happy Birthday with Slideshow of Throwback Photos

Image zoom

Guy Fieri’s son Hunter turned 23 on Tuesday, and the King of Flavortown celebrated by sharing some adorable old photos.

Hunter is the oldest of Guy’s two sons with wife Lori Fieri, and older brother to Ryder Fieri, 14. Guy has told PEOPLE of their incredibly close relationship in the past, and the video that Guy posted to commemorate his son’s birthday only proves this point further.

The video features 13 different photos of Hunter throughout his life, many from his childhood. Several of the photos include Guy and Ryder — and one even shows him smiling with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Happy BDay to my favorite 23 yr old,” Guy captioned the post on Instagram and Twitter. “My best friend, wing man, co-host, coolest big brother, ready to go anywhere, help anyway, and do everything, son! So proud of you @hunterfieri! Today is your day.”

Hunter has starred alongside his dad on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and the pair brought fans along for the ride on Guy & Hunter’s European Vacation in 2016.

The birthday boy, who followed in his father’s footsteps and studied Hospitality Management at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, has shared dreams of starring in his own Food Network show one day, and has worked in various capacities in Guy’s restaurants.

“He’s a great teacher,” Hunter told PEOPLE in May for an on-the-road feature on Guy in May. “When the time comes, I will be ready to roll.”

In June, Hunter celebrated his father’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by getting a replica of the star in tattoo form on his arm. He also gave a speech at the event, noting how proud he was of his dad.

“The way you see him on TV is the way he is in life. He’s the most generous person, and super family-oriented,” Hunter previously told PEOPLE. “It’s always a joke with us. We have a really good connection.”