Guy Fieri Pays Tribute to His Late Sister Morgan 12 Years After Her Death: 'We Love You'

Guy Fieri is paying tribute to his sister Morgan on the 12th anniversary of her death.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host posted a touching photo to his Instagram Story to honor his sister, who died of metastatic melanoma in 2011.

"12 yr anniversary of losing my amazing sister, Morgan," the Food Network star, 55, wrote over a picture of a mosaic dedicated to his sister. "We love you! NAMASTE."

Morgan would have been 50, a posthumous birthday Fieri commemorated in September with a tribute on his Instagram. He posted a photo of his PEOPLE cover story, which included a photo of the siblings when they were young.

"My lil sis Morgan's 50th bday is today," he wrote in the caption. "Love you. Miss you. Celebrate you." He signed off with "NAMASTE -Big Bro."

In September's cover story, Fieri opened up more about how his family dealt with the tragic loss and how he takes inspiration from his parents as he is a father to two sons, Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 16 and has raised Morgan's son Jules, 22, since her death.

"I lost my little sister 12 years ago to cancer. My dad just beat pancreatic cancer five years ago, which was a miracle. And he's been a great advocate for people that have gone through it," he said. "I think you got to live every single day. That's the biggest thing — is you never know what tomorrow's going to bring. And that's one of the reasons I live the way I live. I'm not going to waste today."

He also spoke about his parents' resilience, crediting his positive mindset on how he was raised. "When you watch your mom and dad bury their kid and still get up and go live their life, and of course do it with a ton of sorrow — I mean, we can't talk about my sister without my mom crying, but they go and do it every day, and I don't know how they can do it," he added. "I don't know that I have that kind of strength as a person. So they're great examples to follow."

The family most recently celebrated Jules' graduation from California State University San Marcos. Jules has since gotten his start in the music industry business in Los Angeles.

"SO PROUD of my nephew Jules for working hard in college at San Marcos and now living the dream working in the music business," Fieri told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.