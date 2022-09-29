Lifestyle Food Guy Fieri Paid Tribute to His Late Sister Morgan on Her 50th Birthday: 'Miss You' The Food Network star lost his sister to metastatic melanoma in 2011 By Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 02:38 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Guy Fieri before his bleached hair with late sister Morgan. Photo: Courtesy of Guy Fieri Guy Fieri is remembering his sister, Morgan. The Food Network star, who lost his sister to metastatic melanoma at age 38, shared a tribute to her on Sept. 27, which would have been her 50th birthday. "My lil sis Morgan's 50th bday is today," he wrote. "Love you. Miss you. Celebrate you." The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host signed off his touching message with "NAMASTE -Big Bro." Fieri, 54, snapped a portion of his PEOPLE cover story for the tribute, which included a throwback photo of the siblings when they were young (long before Fieri had his signature bleached hair). Fellow chef friends shared their support in the comments section of his post, including The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond. "Sending you love, buddy. ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. Chef Antonia Lofaso, his cohost on Guy's Ultimate Game Night, also commented four red heart emojis. In his September cover issue with PEOPLE, Fieri spoke about his family's tragic loss and how it informs his outlook on life today. "I lost my little sister 12 years ago to cancer. My dad just beat pancreatic cancer five years ago, which was a miracle. And he's been a great advocate for people that have gone through it," he said. "I think you got to live every single day. That's the biggest thing — is you never know what tomorrow's going to bring. And that's one of the reasons I live the way I live. I'm not going to waste today." He also spoke about his parents' resilience, crediting his positive mindset on how he was raised. "When you watch your mom and dad bury their kid and still get up and go live their life, and of course do it with a ton of sorrow — I mean, we can't talk about my sister without my mom crying, but they go and do it every day, and I don't know how they can do it," he added. "I don't know that I have that kind of strength as a person. So they're great examples to follow." Guy Fieri on Making Family His 'First Priority' and His Calling to Give Back: 'I Hope People Say I Helped' courtesy: Guy Fieri Guy Fieri Says Son Ryder Has to Drive a Minivan for 'One Year, No Tickets' Before He Can Buy a Car Fieri and wife Lori have raised Morgan's son Jules, 22, since his sister's death in 2011, along with their two sons Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 16. The "Mayor of Flavortown" gave an update on Jules's life these days. "My nephew Jules is blowing it up. He's in the music business here in Los Angeles," Fieri said. In May, the family celebrated Jules' graduation from California State University San Marcos. Fieri shared photos of the graduation with PEOPLE including a snap of the family posing together and a picture of Jules triumphantly raising his hands in the air after receiving his diploma. "SO PROUD of my nephew Jules for working hard in college at San Marcos and now living the dream working in the music business," he told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.