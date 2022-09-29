Guy Fieri Paid Tribute to His Late Sister Morgan on Her 50th Birthday: 'Miss You'

Guy Fieri is remembering his sister, Morgan.

The Food Network star, who lost his sister to metastatic melanoma at age 38, shared a tribute to her on Sept. 27, which would have been her 50th birthday.

"My lil sis Morgan's 50th bday is today," he wrote. "Love you. Miss you. Celebrate you." The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host signed off his touching message with "NAMASTE -Big Bro."

Fieri, 54, snapped a portion of his PEOPLE cover story for the tribute, which included a throwback photo of the siblings when they were young (long before Fieri had his signature bleached hair).

Fellow chef friends shared their support in the comments section of his post, including The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond. "Sending you love, buddy. ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Chef Antonia Lofaso, his cohost on Guy's Ultimate Game Night, also commented four red heart emojis.

In his September cover issue with PEOPLE, Fieri spoke about his family's tragic loss and how it informs his outlook on life today.

"I lost my little sister 12 years ago to cancer. My dad just beat pancreatic cancer five years ago, which was a miracle. And he's been a great advocate for people that have gone through it," he said. "I think you got to live every single day. That's the biggest thing — is you never know what tomorrow's going to bring. And that's one of the reasons I live the way I live. I'm not going to waste today."

He also spoke about his parents' resilience, crediting his positive mindset on how he was raised. "When you watch your mom and dad bury their kid and still get up and go live their life, and of course do it with a ton of sorrow — I mean, we can't talk about my sister without my mom crying, but they go and do it every day, and I don't know how they can do it," he added. "I don't know that I have that kind of strength as a person. So they're great examples to follow."

courtesy: Guy Fieri

Fieri and wife Lori have raised Morgan's son Jules, 22, since his sister's death in 2011, along with their two sons Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 16. The "Mayor of Flavortown" gave an update on Jules's life these days. "My nephew Jules is blowing it up. He's in the music business here in Los Angeles," Fieri said.

In May, the family celebrated Jules' graduation from California State University San Marcos.

Fieri shared photos of the graduation with PEOPLE including a snap of the family posing together and a picture of Jules triumphantly raising his hands in the air after receiving his diploma.

"SO PROUD of my nephew Jules for working hard in college at San Marcos and now living the dream working in the music business," he told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.