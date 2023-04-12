Guy Fieri and Lori Fieri's Relationship Timeline

Guy Fieri and Lori Fieri have been married for over two decades.

The Food Network star met his future wife long before he rose to fame and became the Mayor of Flavortown. The couple got married in 1995 and went on to welcome two sons: Hunter and Ryder.

Unsurprisingly, food is a big part of Guy and Lori's relationship. "The first time I cooked for her, she was just like, 'You made all this?' We both love food, so being able to cook, that was one of the things that impressed her," Guy told Delish of the early days of their romance.

Over the years, Lori has been by her husband's side for all of his major career moments and the pair have celebrated several milestones together.

From their first meeting in a restaurant to a marriage devoted to food, here's everything to know about Guy Fieri and Lori Fieri's relationship.

1992: Guy and Lori first meet at a restaurant

Jason Kempin/Getty

Guy and Lori first met in 1992, when Lori and a friend stopped by the restaurant Guy was managing at the time in Long Beach, California. While Guy felt an immediate connection, Lori wasn't impressed for a very specific reason.

When she showed up at the restaurant, their introduction was tense as Guy was there to do damage control. "Her friend had been let go from the restaurant, and they weren't supposed to be there. I was talking to her friend and saying, 'Hey, listen, wait a few weeks before you come in,' and standing behind her is this blue-eyed, blonde girl giving me this mean mug," he told Delish in 2017.

Despite the slightly awkward situation, Guy recalled: "I knew as soon as I saw her. I just knew."

As it turns out, Lori was only visiting Long Beach as part of her move from Rhode Island to San Diego.

"She never made it to San Diego," Guy said.

1995: Guy and Lori get married

Three years after meeting, Guy and Lori got married and officially changed their last name to Fieri.

As he explained in his September 2022 PEOPLE cover story, he was raised by "hippie parents" and grew up with the last name "Ferry" before reverting back to his original Italian surname when he and Lori tied the knot.

August 7, 1996: Guy and Lori welcome their first child together

Guy and Lori became first-time parents when their older son Hunter was born on Aug. 7, 1996, in Santa Rosa, California.

Hunter has since followed in his father's footsteps as a chef and restaurateur, and one day plans on taking over the family business.

December 31, 2005: Guy and Lori welcome their second son

Joe Corrigan/Getty

After more than 10 years of marriage, Guy and Lori expanded their family again with the birth of younger son Ryder on Dec. 31, 2005, in Santa Rosa, California.

April 23, 2006: Guy wins The Next Food Network Star

Shortly after Ryder was born, Guy won Food Network's competition series The Next Food Network Star, which launched him to international stardom and celebrity status.

"I remember thinking, 'Wow, I really hope this works. I sure would like to win this,' " he later recalled to PEOPLE.

However, Guy almost didn't pursue the show, but Lori convinced him otherwise. When Guy received a phone call in the asking him to come on the show to compete, he initially considered turning down the offer. Lori, on the other hand, thought he should do it.

"I said, 'Listen, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. If you don't try, you'll never know. You need to go,' " Lori told The Press Democrat in 2009.

February 19, 2011: Guy and Lori help raise his nephew

On Feb. 19, 2011, Guy's sister Morgan died a year after being diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. She left behind a son, Jules, who was 11 years old at the time of her death. Guy and Lori have helped raise his nephew ever since.

When Guy got a traditional Polynesian hand-tapped tattoo in 2021, Jules and his son Hunter joined him. The star documented his new ink for Food Network and talked about his sister, saying, "I really loved her so much. The last thing I said to my sister — Morgan, I got Jules. I will take care of him like I take care of my kids. He is my son; I've got this."

August 2017: Guy and Lori costar on his Family Road Trip show

Guy Fieri Instagram

In 2017, Guy, Lori and their children filmed Guy's Family Road Trip. The Food Network show followed the couple along with their sons, Hunter and Ryder, as they visited various spots across the U.S. and, of course, ate quite a bit. Guy shared glimpses of the trip on Instagram, posting photos of the entire family and with just his wife.

September 7, 2017: Guy shares Lori's signature dish

Guy isn't the only one in the relationship with cooking skills. While speaking to PEOPLE, Guy revealed the dish Lori would always cook for him when they first began dating.

"She'd make [egg noodles] with ground beef, canned gravy and maybe some onions and a little bit of garlic. But I called it 'Rhode Island Beef and Noodles' because she's from Rhode Island, and it's beef and noodles," he said.

He explained that he couldn't help himself and made some upgrades to this dish, adding better meat and red wine: "I remember making the dish, and Lori walked over and goes, 'Well, that's not how you do it. What's going on there?' "

"And I'm like, 'This is gonna be awesome.' And it is really, it's fantastic but my kids will have it either way. They still like the old school way too," he concluded.

September 4, 2018: Guy reveals the secret to his marriage to Lori

Guy talked to Today in September 2018 about his lasting marriage to Lori, saying, "My wife and I have gone from being married at a young age to being where we are now — to get here, you have to be willing to adapt and understand."

When it comes to the secret of staying together, Guy said, "It's all compromise and understanding."

May 17, 2019: Guy is teased by Lori about his hair

Joey Foley/FilmMagic

While Guy is most known for his skills in the kitchen, he is equally as famous for his signature look: casual clothes, sunglasses, flashy accessories and his spiky, bleach-blonde hair.

Speaking to PEOPLE in May 2019, Lori revealed that her husband didn't always look like this and she occasionally teases him for it.

"When I first met him, he had no goatee. He had dark hair. He wore a suit to work every day," she said. "Now I look at him, and I'm, like, 'Where's that man I married with the whole clean look?' I always say, 'When are you going to change your haircut?' But it stuck, and it's him."

She continued, "I tease him every once in a while. And I do want a little change sometimes. But that's like me changing my hair to black. I mean, I'm not going to do that for him, so."

June 2019: Guy and Lori head out on a "rockin road trip"

Guy Fieri Instagram

Guy and Lori set out on a "#RockinRoadTrip" with their sons in the summer of 2019 that involved "#100DaysofCamping." In photos posted on Instagram, Guy and Lori could be seen hiking with their boys around Prospect and Bend, Oregon, where explored waterfalls, lava caves and river surfers.

April 2020: Guy and Lori quarantine with their sons

Guy Fieri Instagram

Admist the COVID-19 pandemic, Guy and Lori spent time together with their kids in quarantine at their ranch in the Napa, California, area. For the couple, quarantine involved their two sons, "400 goats" who take care of the weeds outside, and, as Guy told the Washington Post, "motion-activated sprinklers to keep the peacocks from coming on our deck."

May 27, 2021: Guy and Lori buy a second home in Florida

Not long after Guy signed an estimated $80 million contract with The Food Network, the star and his wife bought a new home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"We've been trying for a long time to get a place in Florida," he told PEOPLE. "We've been talking about it, talking about it, and talking about it, and we just happened to be back there shooting Triple D and doing some projects, and we contacted a real estate agent who took us around and showed us some stuff."

He continued, "It wasn't because of the contract, but it did coincide. It makes it a lot easier to explain to Lori how I'm buying a house in Florida, when you go, 'I did just do a new contract.' But no, we got an awesome place, and we're super excited."

August 28, 2021: Guy and Lori star on another show together

Guy Fieri Instagram

In August 2021, Guy! Hawaiian Style premiered on Discovery+. The series followed the foodie around Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island of Hawaii, and he was accompanied by Lori, as well as sons Hunter and Ryder and nephew Jules.

"Hawaii is one of my favorite places on the planet — why wouldn't it be!" Guy wrote on Instagram. "Follow along as Lori, @hunterfieri, @ryderf05, @jfieri and I take on a 20-day adventure of a lifetime by land, air and sea, exploring all the amazing food that Hawaii has to offer!"

September 7, 2022: Guy says Lori and his sons are his "first priority"

Despite a busy schedule and signing a three-year contract with the Food Network in 2021, Guy has managed to navigate family, work and philanthropy, telling PEOPLE in September 2022 that "family is always the first priority."

"Most of my friends will [say] I haven't changed," he said. "I think it's because when I got into television, I'd already done what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a great dad."