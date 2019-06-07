Lil Nas X and his horse might be taking a ride to a new location: Flavortown Road.

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star Guy Fieri, 51, tweeted the young rapper yesterday proposing the idea of yet another remix of the smash country/rap song, this time making references to the long-standing Food Network show. “Is it too late for a Flavor Town Road Remix @lilnasx?” he tweeted.

And the 20-year-old rapper appears to be ready to fried til he can’t no more (sorry), giving Fieri an enthusiastic “yee haw” of approval: “it’s never too late for u legend” he responded.

The popular song was independently released in December 2018, and quickly became popular on the video sharing app TikTok. In April 2019, Lil Nas X collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus on a remix, and weeks later a second one featuring both Cyrus and Diplo. Weeks later, it’s a full-on phenomenon, covered by Jessie James Decker and beloved by enthusiastic elementary schoolers (North West included) everywhere. But there was one clear collaboration left to happen: One between Fieri and Lil Nas X.

Followers of both stars seemed to be excited about the idea, replying possible lyric suggestions to the original post.

I've got my diners in the back, drive-in is attached — Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) June 7, 2019

Eating on a horse, ha

Spicy like a torch

Eatin hidden valley

Tryna lower all that scorch, now — Derek 𝓛𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻 (@derekgreen94) June 7, 2019

Fieri knows a little something about life on the road thanks to his work on the program colloquially known as Triple D, featuring some of the best small and independent restaurants, typically mom-and-pop style or locally owned. He was recently honored in May for his long-standing Food Network presence with a star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Fieri is only the third chef to receive a star, joining Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck.

And he’s multi-talented too; he’s already dreamed up the album artwork for the collab. All we need now is the track.