Lil Nas X and his horse might be taking a ride to a new location: Flavortown Road.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star Guy Fieri, 51, tweeted the young rapper yesterday proposing the idea of yet another remix of the smash country/rap song, this time making references to the long-standing Food Network show. “Is it too late for a Flavor Town Road Remix @lilnasx?” he tweeted.
And the 20-year-old rapper appears to be ready to fried til he can’t no more (sorry), giving Fieri an enthusiastic “yee haw” of approval: “it’s never too late for u legend” he responded.
The popular song was independently released in December 2018, and quickly became popular on the video sharing app TikTok. In April 2019, Lil Nas X collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus on a remix, and weeks later a second one featuring both Cyrus and Diplo. Weeks later, it’s a full-on phenomenon, covered by Jessie James Decker and beloved by enthusiastic elementary schoolers (North West included) everywhere. But there was one clear collaboration left to happen: One between Fieri and Lil Nas X.
Followers of both stars seemed to be excited about the idea, replying possible lyric suggestions to the original post.
Fieri knows a little something about life on the road thanks to his work on the program colloquially known as Triple D, featuring some of the best small and independent restaurants, typically mom-and-pop style or locally owned. He was recently honored in May for his long-standing Food Network presence with a star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Fieri is only the third chef to receive a star, joining Bobby Flay and Wolfgang Puck.
And he’s multi-talented too; he’s already dreamed up the album artwork for the collab. All we need now is the track.