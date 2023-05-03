Guy Fieri and His Sons Serve Over 500 Meals at the Special Olympics in Northern California

Philanthropy runs in the Fieri family.

On Tuesday, Guy Fieri and his two kids, Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 17, served food at a Special Olympics event in Northern California. Through the Guy Fieri Foundation, students at Windsor High School worked with the trio to make lunch for around 575 athletes and volunteers.

In an Instagram Story last week, Guy said he paid a visit to the school to help out with the culinary program. He taught students how to make Mexican rice and beans for the charitable event.

In photos from the regional Special Olympics on Tuesday, Guy posed with athletes and volunteers and even smiled with the iconic game torch on a track field.

More snaps from the day feature Hunter and Ryder packing several rows of meals into boxes, along with group pictures of Guy with several volunteers.

The Guy Fieri Foundation is often feeding communities in need. In 2020, Guy served 1,200 first responders and healthcare workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in California. At the time, he even wrote a personal note of thanks and his initials on the lid of each carryout box handed out.

That same year he partnered with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to launch the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The campaign associated with the fund raised money to give one-time $500 grants to workers impacted by the pandemic.

Last week presented another big moment in the Fieri household — Ryder was off to prom.

Guy reshared his youngest son's Instagram post, which featured several fun photos from his junior prom. Ryder, who's in 11th grade, shared a sweet photo with his girlfriend on Instagram. He coordinated his outfit — a red bow tie and black suit — to match her dress.

He also shared a photo with his celebrity chef dad and mom, Lori, along with group photos featuring his friends.

"Out of the ordinary 🌹," he captioned the post.

Guy's eldest son left some big brother love in the comments section. "Baller!!" wrote Hunter.

Hunter previously opened up to PEOPLE about the example his dad sets.

"He's always leading by example," said Hunter in Guy's Sept. 2022 cover story. "Seeing how much he cares and how, even though he is so busy all the time, he focuses a lot of effort on doing fundraisers... it's eye-opening to me."

"If you're the guy that owns the shovel, why wouldn't you help dig the hole?" Guy added. "I want to make a positive impact. When it's all over, I just hope people say, 'Guy was good for mankind. Guy helped.' "