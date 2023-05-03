Guy Fieri and His Sons Serve Over 500 Meals at the Special Olympics in Northern California

The Food Network star's efforts helped feed over 500 athletes and volunteers

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 04:26 PM
Guy Fieri
Photo: Guy Fieri Foundation

Philanthropy runs in the Fieri family.

On Tuesday, Guy Fieri and his two kids, Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 17, served food at a Special Olympics event in Northern California. Through the Guy Fieri Foundation, students at Windsor High School worked with the trio to make lunch for around 575 athletes and volunteers.

In an Instagram Story last week, Guy said he paid a visit to the school to help out with the culinary program. He taught students how to make Mexican rice and beans for the charitable event.

In photos from the regional Special Olympics on Tuesday, Guy posed with athletes and volunteers and even smiled with the iconic game torch on a track field.

More snaps from the day feature Hunter and Ryder packing several rows of meals into boxes, along with group pictures of Guy with several volunteers.

Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri Foundation

The Guy Fieri Foundation is often feeding communities in need. In 2020, Guy served 1,200 first responders and healthcare workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in California. At the time, he even wrote a personal note of thanks and his initials on the lid of each carryout box handed out.

That same year he partnered with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation to launch the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The campaign associated with the fund raised money to give one-time $500 grants to workers impacted by the pandemic.

Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri Foundation

Last week presented another big moment in the Fieri household — Ryder was off to prom.

Guy reshared his youngest son's Instagram post, which featured several fun photos from his junior prom. Ryder, who's in 11th grade, shared a sweet photo with his girlfriend on Instagram. He coordinated his outfit — a red bow tie and black suit — to match her dress.

He also shared a photo with his celebrity chef dad and mom, Lori, along with group photos featuring his friends.

"Out of the ordinary 🌹," he captioned the post.

Guy's eldest son left some big brother love in the comments section. "Baller!!" wrote Hunter.

Guy Fieri's Son Ryder Is All Grown Up at Prom — See the Photos! https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZQJMEP2Fw/
ryder fieriry/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hunter previously opened up to PEOPLE about the example his dad sets.

"He's always leading by example," said Hunter in Guy's Sept. 2022 cover story. "Seeing how much he cares and how, even though he is so busy all the time, he focuses a lot of effort on doing fundraisers... it's eye-opening to me."

"If you're the guy that owns the shovel, why wouldn't you help dig the hole?" Guy added. "I want to make a positive impact. When it's all over, I just hope people say, 'Guy was good for mankind. Guy helped.' "

Related Articles
Ree Drummond Ladd Drummond
Ree Drummond Pleads with Her Kids 'Please Come Back' as She Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie Working on Her Ranch
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Teyana Taylor attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Teyana Taylor Brought Chick-fil-A to the Met Gala and Usher 'Tried to Stop Her'
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Wears a Gold Sequin Bikini for 'SI Swimsuit' : 'I Have Never Felt Better'
General Mills Recalls Four Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour
General Mills Recalls 4 All Purpose Flour Varieties Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Tim McGraw attends the Launch of Paramount+ UK at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); https://twitter.com/FaithHill/status/1653094225427275777. Faith Hill/Twitter
Tim McGraw Celebrates Birthday with His 'Favorite Meal' from Faith Hill: 'Dig In!'
Jock Zonfrillo attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
'MasterChef' 'Australia' Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dead at 46
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrebwwHvJeI/?hl=en Headline: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Flamethrowers and Marijuana — But No Megan Fox; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Ordered This Norwegian Dessert for Machine Gun Kelly's Birthday
Ree Drummond and Alex Drummond
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex, 25, Celebrates Her 2nd Wedding Anniversary
Eva Longoria Interview Tout
Eva Longoria Says 'All Rules Go Out the Window' When She Cooks with Her Son — Shop Her 3 Kitchen Essentials
Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Jennifer Garner Shows How to Make the Pasta from 'The Last Thing He Told Me'
pot strainer TOUT
This Space-Saving Gadget Has Shoppers Ditching Their 'Bulky' Strainers and Colanders, and It's Up to 55% Off
Drake is partnering with Dave's Hot Chicken
Drake's Hot Chicken Chain Dave's Is Giving Out Free Sandwiches for Its Anniversary
Lucky Charms Is Bringing Back Pouches of ‘Just Magical Marshmallows’
Lucky Charms Brings Back Pouches of 'Just Magical Marshmallows'
Pizza Phyllo Rolls with Garlic Butter
Kristen Kish's Pepperoni Phyllo Rolls Taste Like 'the Edge of a Lasagna and a Bite of Thin-Crust Pizza' in One
New Entenmann's Sandwiches
Entenmann's Is Selling a Line of Ice Cream Sandwiches at Walmart
Property-Brothers-Habitat-for-Humanity
Drew and Jonathan Scott Celebrate Their 45th Birthday by Giving Back in a Big Way (Exclusive)