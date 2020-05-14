Guy Fieri handed out 1,200 boxes of food to first responders and healthcare workers on Wednesday

Guy Fieri Hands Out Lunch to COVID-19 First Responders — and Signs Every Takeout Container

Guy Fieri is doing his part to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old celebrity chef brought his 48-foot Stagecoach Smokehouse mobile kitchen — family and friends in tow — to feed 1,200 first responders and healthcare workers at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in California.

And Fieri's charitable efforts didn't stop there. The father of two also wrote a personal note of thanks and his initials on the lid of each carryout box handed out.

The autographed boxes of food, which included pulled pork, pasta with veggies, Caesar salad and focaccia with caramelized onion and Parmesan, were also delivered to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and Kaiser Permanente Medical Center.

"So we have so many amazing frontline healthcare workers that are putting their lives on the line to support our community as they always do, but now it's even more severe," said Fieri as he was signing boxes in a video shared by The Press Democrat. "It's just a way to come and say thank you."

"I got all kinds of friends and business owners that are here in the trailer," he added. "We're gonna do about 1200 meals today and these folks are amazing. We should all be singing their praises."

While handing out the meals, Fieri, wearing a camo mask and gloves, conversed with many of the COVID-19 frontline workers, thanking them for their service.

“You guys are just warriors,” he told physician Mark Shapiro, according to The Press Democrat. “You do this day and night.”

In response, those that received Fieri's kind gesture let the restaurant owner know how much his generosity meant to them. "This kind of gesture has a bidirectional positive impact," Shapiro told him.

"It’s all meaningful,” he added, “and it’s all valuable and it’s all important.”

This is not Fieri's first instance of charitable efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Checks from the fund are given out on first-come, first-serve basis. Original capital was kicked off by a number of anchor sponsors including PepsiCo, Moët Hennessy USA, Uber Eats, Constellation Brands, which owns Corona beer and Svedka, among many others. He's since raised over $20 million for the fund — with 100 percent of donations going towards the impacted restaurant workers.

Fieri said in the release, “My entire career has been in the restaurant business. From bussing tables to flambe captain to dishwasher to chef…I’ve done it all.”

“I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met…the heartbeats of their communities,” he continued. “But they need our help and with Restaurant Relief America, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most…right now.”