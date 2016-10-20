Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"You gotta be able to laugh," says the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star

How Guy Fieri Feels About People Dressing Up as Him for Halloween

With his signature spiky blonde hair, goatee and flame-embroidered t-shirts, Guy Fieri makes for a classic Halloween costume.

Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Mario Batali have brilliantly recreated the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star’s look for the spooky holiday. There’s even a “Celebrity Chef” costume in his honor available on Amazon for under $15, if you’re looking for an easy option.

So as a dad of two, Fieri is bound to run into to some of his look-alikes while trick or treating, right? “Uh, yeah. Ohhh, yeah,” he told People Now while stopping by our studios to promote his new book, Guy Fieri Family Food.

“It’s funny because Ryder still trick or treats and all my friends’ kids trick or treat so we go out,” he says. “My buddy Paul or Ariel, they’ll pull a wagon behind a tractor and so we sit on the tractor and the kids run back and forth.”

“Every once in a while,” he continues, “the kids will go, ‘Hey, he’s you! Hey, come over!’ and we do a picture and everything.”