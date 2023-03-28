Guy Fieri's Sons 'Went Nuts' for This French Onion Chicken Recipe with 'Outta Bounds Flavor'

By Ana Calderone
Published on March 28, 2023 12:29 PM
Guy Fieri and Ryder
Photo: Ryder Fieri Instagram

Guy Fieri's go-to family recipe is the ultimate mashup.

"French onion soup is one of my favorite dishes and roasting chickens in a cast iron pan is a staple at the Fieri household. So when I combined these two recipes and made this for [my sons] Hunter and Ryder they went nuts," Fieri tells PEOPLE.

His French Onion Chicken gets "outta bounds flavor from the melted cheese and caramelized onions and killer texture from the lightly pounded chicken and crispy toasted baguette pieces on the top," adds the Tournament of Champions IV host.

Guy Fieri and his son Chef Hunter Fieri are seen during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on February 26, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

"The best part is when it's all eaten (which usually happens pretty quickly 'round here), you get to use the leftover baguette to mop up the juices from the bottom of the pan!"

Tournament of Champions IV airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Food Network.

2/27 Recipes Rollout
Antonis Achilleos

Guy Fieri's French Onion Chicken

4 (8-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup sour cream

2 Tbsp. granulated onion

1 Tbsp. granulated garlic

¼ cup unsalted butter, divided

3 sweet onions (about 2 lbs. total), sliced into ¼-in.-thick rings

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1¼ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1½ Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 cups low-sodium beef stock

4 oz. sourdough baguette, sliced ½-in. thick

6 oz. Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 1½ cups)

6 oz. Provolone cheese, shredded (about 1½ cups)

3 Tbsp. chopped chives

1. Place chicken breasts between two large sheets of plastic wrap; lightly pound thick end with a meat mallet to tenderize, and even out to about ¾-inch thick. Stir together sour cream, granulated onion and granulated garlic in a large bowl. Add chicken; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.

2. Preheat oven to 400°. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and soft, about 20 minutes. Remove onions from skillet, and set aside.

3. Wipe skillet clean; heat oil and remaining 2 tablespoons butter over medium. Remove chicken from mixture, and pat with paper towels. Sprinkle chicken evenly with salt and pepper.

4. Add chicken to skillet; cook until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip chicken; cook until golden, about 2 more minutes. Remove from skillet; set aside.

5. Sprinkle flour into skillet, and using a wooden spoon, scrape up any brown bits on bottom. Cook flour, stirring often, to make a dark (peanut butter colored) roux, 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in beef stock, whisking constantly to combine. Bring to a simmer.

6. Return half of the caramelized onions to skillet, and spread out evenly. Return chicken to skillet on top of onions, spaced out evenly. Top with remaining onions.

7. Arrange baguette slices on top, covering evenly and completely. Sprinkle with shredded cheeses, and place skillet on an aluminum foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with chives, and serve immediately.

Serves: 4
Active time: 40 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes

Quick tip! If you don't have a meat mallet to pound the chicken, use a rolling pin, an empty wine bottle or the bottom of a cast-iron pan.

