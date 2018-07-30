Guy Fieri Helps Feed Hundreds of Victims and Response Crews During California Wildfire

As one of California’s most destructive wildfires raged through the northern part of the state, Guy Fieri and his son Hunter, 21, packed up their caravan and drove to Redding to feed the displaced victims and responding crews.

The celebrity chef told CNN on Sunday that he was working “arm in arm” with a team of 20 volunteers, the Salvation Army, Operation Barbecue Relief, local chefs and residents to feed people from a “makeshift kitchen” they set up in a trailer in the Shasta College parking lot, which is acting as a shelter to evacuees.

“We’re in tough times as a world with all of the things going on,” Fieri told CNN. “And boy, you take a moment like this and you really see what America is made of. A lot of great people coming together.”

“All those basics that we have on a regular basis all of the sudden are gone,” added the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star.

Our @WCKitchen Relief Team is on the ground in Redding, California to serve the #CarrFire evacuee shelters & emergency crews! Coordinating with @Cal_OES @RedCross @SalvationArmyUS to deliver hot meals with our Food First Responder partners @GuyFieri @OpBBQRelief! More soon… pic.twitter.com/16j2eIw5uu — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) July 30, 2018

As of Sunday night, the Carr Fire, which began a week ago, had set nearly 100,000 acres in Shasta County in flames, marking it as one of the top ten most destructive wildfires in California, according to CNN. So far, six people have been confirmed dead in the fire, including a firefighter and a bulldozer operator. Fieri said nearly 36,000 people have been displaced from the fire, and CNN reports that only 20 percent of the fire has been contained.

“You can’t even see the sun,” Fieri said about the destruction in Redding, a city he used to frequent as a child.

On Friday, Fieri made lunch and dinner for 750 people, and admitted that he was “trying to keep the menu interesting.”

This is not the first time Fieri has offered relief to victims of natural disasters. Following the wildfires that tore through his hometown of Santa Rosa, Calif. in October 2017, the Food Network star cooked thousands of meals, including chicken and pulled pork, for displaced residents.

Chef José Andrés‘ relief organization World Central Kitchen was also on the ground in Redding, partnering with Fieri to feed the victims and first responders. Andrés has been widely acclaimed for feeding citizens following destruction, especially after his efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.