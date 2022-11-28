Guy Fieri Says He 'Could Not Be More Proud' of His Sons and Nephew on Their Family Thanksgiving

Fieri celebrated the holiday in an intimate gathering at his family's ranch

Published on November 28, 2022 01:45 PM
Guy Fieri and family
Photo: Guy Fieri Instagram

Guy Fieri is thankful for his family this Thanksgiving.

The Food Network star celebrated the holiday in an intimate gathering at his ranch in Ferndale, Calif. In an Instagram post, he praised his two sons Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 16, and nephew Jules, 22.

"So thankful for these three amazing FIERIS," he wrote in the caption. "Wow I could not be more proud."

The photo of their Turkey Day featured the trio posing inside a wooden pavilion. Visible behind them was a hilarious sign that read "Thankful for you F---ers."

"Family is always the first priority," Guy told PEOPLE in September. "Most of my friends will [say] I haven't changed. I think it's because when I got into television, I'd already done what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a great dad."

Along with their two sons, Guy and his wife Lori helped raise Jules since Guy's sister Morgan's death in 2011 from melanoma. Jules recently graduated from California State University San Marcos.

Part of being a great dad for Guy means instilling his strong work ethic in all three men.

"He's always leading by example," Hunter told PEOPLE of his dad. "Seeing how much he cares and how, even though he is so busy all the time, he focuses a lot of effort on doing fundraisers . . . it's eye-opening to me."

Guy Fieri is so proud of nephew jules as he graduates from college. Credit Guy FIeri
courtesy: Guy Fieri

Guy also spoke about parameters his youngest son has to follow before buying a car.

"You know what Ryder drove to school [when] he got his license? He got my parents' old, used 259,000-mile Chrysler minivan," he said. "I'm not buying Ryder a car, and I refuse to let him buy a car until he spends one year with no tickets, no accidents, driving the minivan."

In no way is the practice a punishment. "It's a rite of passage," he said. "Show me that you can spend a year driving the car, not getting any dents, not getting any wrecks, not getting any tickets. Prove that you've got it all together. Then you can take your own money out of the bank and go buy a car."

He added: "I want the boys to be self-sufficient."

