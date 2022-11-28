Lifestyle Food Guy Fieri Says He 'Could Not Be More Proud' of His Sons and Nephew on Their Family Thanksgiving Fieri celebrated the holiday in an intimate gathering at his family's ranch By Kimberlee Speakman and Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 01:45 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Guy Fieri Instagram Guy Fieri is thankful for his family this Thanksgiving. The Food Network star celebrated the holiday in an intimate gathering at his ranch in Ferndale, Calif. In an Instagram post, he praised his two sons Hunter, 26, and Ryder, 16, and nephew Jules, 22. "So thankful for these three amazing FIERIS," he wrote in the caption. "Wow I could not be more proud." The photo of their Turkey Day featured the trio posing inside a wooden pavilion. Visible behind them was a hilarious sign that read "Thankful for you F---ers." Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Better Than Black Friday — and We Found the 430 Best Deals Guy Fieri on Making Family His 'First Priority' and His Calling to Give Back: 'I Hope People Say I Helped' "Family is always the first priority," Guy told PEOPLE in September. "Most of my friends will [say] I haven't changed. I think it's because when I got into television, I'd already done what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a great dad." Along with their two sons, Guy and his wife Lori helped raise Jules since Guy's sister Morgan's death in 2011 from melanoma. Jules recently graduated from California State University San Marcos. Part of being a great dad for Guy means instilling his strong work ethic in all three men. "He's always leading by example," Hunter told PEOPLE of his dad. "Seeing how much he cares and how, even though he is so busy all the time, he focuses a lot of effort on doing fundraisers . . . it's eye-opening to me." Guy Fieri Paid Tribute to His Late Sister Morgan on Her 50th Birthday: 'Miss You' courtesy: Guy Fieri Guy also spoke about parameters his youngest son has to follow before buying a car. "You know what Ryder drove to school [when] he got his license? He got my parents' old, used 259,000-mile Chrysler minivan," he said. "I'm not buying Ryder a car, and I refuse to let him buy a car until he spends one year with no tickets, no accidents, driving the minivan." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. In no way is the practice a punishment. "It's a rite of passage," he said. "Show me that you can spend a year driving the car, not getting any dents, not getting any wrecks, not getting any tickets. Prove that you've got it all together. Then you can take your own money out of the bank and go buy a car." He added: "I want the boys to be self-sufficient."