Guy Fieri Is Opening Up a Restaurant at Disney World—and Everything Is Under $7

The happiest place on earth will soon offer a detour into Flavortown.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World announced plans to open Chicken Guy!, a fast-casual restaurant from Food Network star Guy Fieri, at Disney Springs in Orlando. It will serve as the original flagship location of what will eventually be a restaurant chain that serves up chicken tenders every which way—grilled or fried, in a sandwich, on a skewer, or in a salad. There will also be 22 different sauce options (one being Fieri’s signature “donkey sauce,” presumably), and a “sauce slinger” who roams the restaurant with a holster full of condiments.

Beyond tenders, Chicken Guy! will offer sides like loaded fries with “SMC” (super melty cheese in Fieri speak) and “Mac Daddy Mac ‘n’ Cheese”, along with desserts called “Flavortown Frozen Treats” like double mint and cinnamon apple soft serve.

Disney Springs—a shopping and dining hub that offers a taste of the Disney experience without entering the parks—has seen an influx of celebrity chef-driven restaurants in recent years with fine-dining establishments from Masaharu Morimoto, Rick Bayless and Art Smith popping up, and one from acclaimed D.C. chef Josè Andrès on the way. Unlike these chefs, though, Fieri is offering up no-fuss counter service at an exceptionally affordable price by Disney standards, with each menu item coming in under $7.

In true Fieri fashion, the restaurant will also feature some not-so-subtle personal touches, like a selfie wall with a life-size image of the Food Network star and employees who give customers his signature fist bump upon ordering.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host is partnering on the project with Robert Earl, founder of Planet Hollywood restaurants. The pair recently worked together to revamp the sandwich and burger menu at the restaurant chain’s Disney location in 2017, with Fieri introducing menu items like his Burger Bash-winning bacon mac ‘n’ cheese burger.

“I’m stoked to be building Chicken Guy! with my friend,” Fieri said in a statement. “It’s all about the real deal, all-natural chicken but lemme tell you, our sauce game is on point.”

Chicken Guy! will be officially open for business in August.