Hunter Fieri Wishes 'Rockstar' Dad Guy Fieri a Happy Birthday: 'You Are a Legend'

"I'm proud to be your son," Hunter captioned a trio of photos on Instagram over the weekend

Guy Fieri and son Hunter Fieri (L) attend the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards at Wynn Las Vegas on December 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Guy Fieri and son Hunter Fieri (L) attend the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards at Wynn Las Vegas on December 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hunter Fieri is wishing his "rockstar" dad a happy birthday!

On Saturday, Guy Fieri's eldest son Hunter, 25, posted a loving Instagram tribute to his "pops" in celebration of the Food Network star's 54th trip around the sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Father you are not just a rockstar and a badass. You are a legend, an icon, a role model, and an amazing father!" his caption read. "I'm proud to be your son. I love you! Happy Birthday pops!"

A trio of photos accompanied the sweet birthday tribute, including a couple of the father-son duo, who often appear alongside each other on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games. Guy was also pictured with his wife Lori Fieri in the post.

Though Guy and Hunter share a tight bond and undeniable on-camera chemistry, the younger Fieri revealed exclusively to PEOPLE earlier this month that he has started to venture out on his own.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Hunter debuted his first solo project — a mini documentary called "What Plants Do" — late last year. The 12-minute film shows how ZENB makes their yellow pea pasta for a partnership he has with the plant-based brand.

"It's my first time really going out there by myself and believing in something and getting after it," Hunter told PEOPLE.

In preparation for the lone project, Hunter said the biggest piece of advice he received from his famous father was "to be myself."

"Always listen, be smart, and apply what you've learned," he noted. "And he always told me, 'You can't be just Guy Fieri's son. If you really want to take over this world, you got to be Hunter Fieri,' and that's just what I think about."

RELATED VIDEO: Diners, Drive-Ins, and Shark Dives! Guy Fieri Celebrates Hawaii in New Discovery+ Series

Outside of work, the duo can often be found fishing, hiking, or cooking at the family's ranch in Northern California, while Hunter's younger brother Ryder, 16, opts to bond with his dad over sports.