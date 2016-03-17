Guy Fieri Is Opening New 'Mouth-Watering Barbecue' Restaurant on Carnival Cruises
Barbecue on board!
After the success of Guy’s Burger Joints on Carnival Cruise Lines, Guy Fieri has expanded his sea-based culinary ventures with a new barbecue eatery, Pig & Anchor. The restaurant on Carnival Magic will launch this April.
The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star serves up slow-smoked and pulled pork butt, grilled blue ribbon chicken, smoked Andouille sausage and sliced, smoked round of beef.
To prepare the barbecue favorites, the open-air restaurant features a traditional wood smoker over hickory and cherry wood. According to a press release, this marks “the first time a meat smoker is being deployed” on the cruise line.
Additional menu items—offered free of charge on board—include mac n cheese, potato salad, scratch-made slaw, collard greens, smoked turkey and baked beans with bacon. And all of the dishes can be topped with one of Fieri’s four signature sauces.
“Everyone knows that it takes the finest meats cooked ‘low and slow’ to create truly righteous mouth-watering barbecue,” says Fieri. “My new Pig & Anchor eatery on Carnival Magic is gonna be off the hook! Be sure to grab lots of napkins—it’s gonna get messy!”
—Ana Calderone, @anacalderone