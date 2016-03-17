Image zoom

Barbecue on board!

After the success of Guy’s Burger Joints on Carnival Cruise Lines, Guy Fieri has expanded his sea-based culinary ventures with a new barbecue eatery, Pig & Anchor. The restaurant on Carnival Magic will launch this April.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Coolio Reveals His Secret to Great Chili — and How to Be ‘a Kitchen Pimp’ like Guy Fieri

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star serves up slow-smoked and pulled pork butt, grilled blue ribbon chicken, smoked Andouille sausage and sliced, smoked round of beef.

To prepare the barbecue favorites, the open-air restaurant features a traditional wood smoker over hickory and cherry wood. According to a press release, this marks “the first time a meat smoker is being deployed” on the cruise line.

Image zoom

Additional menu items—offered free of charge on board—include mac n cheese, potato salad, scratch-made slaw, collard greens, smoked turkey and baked beans with bacon. And all of the dishes can be topped with one of Fieri’s four signature sauces.

Image zoom