Guy Fieri has reached a breaking point with Anthony Bourdain.

In a new interview with GQ, Fieri says that the Parts Unknown host has “definitely gotta have issues, ‘cos the average person doesn’t behave that way,” referring to Bourdain’s continuous jabs at pretty much every Food Network star (with extra snark reserved for Fieri).

“It’s actually disappointing…I don’t like him making fun of people, and I don’t like him talking s—. And he’s never talked s— to my face,” Fieri continues.

“It’s not that I’m not open to the reality that the food world was like this from a few people’s perspective. It’s just, What are you doing? What is your instigation? You have nothing else to f—ing worry about than if I have bleached hair or not? I mean, f—.”

Still, we suspect that Bourdain won’t be letting up any time soon.

“I tell jokes about Guy Fieri,” the Kitchen Confidential author told PEOPLE in September. “The day you can’t tell jokes about Guy Fieri, comedy as we know it is dead. I tell jokes about those guys; it’s what I do.”

In the summer, Bourdain got himself into hot water when he said that Ina Garten was “one of the few people on Food Network who can actually cook” — and slammed Fieri for “being 52 years old and still rolling around in the flame outfit.”

Alton Brown, a prolific cookbook author and Food Network host, also took issue with Bourdain’s sense of superiority.