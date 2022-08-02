The celebrity chef, 54, has attended three of the rock band’s shows ... so far

Guy Fieri and Son Hunter Have Been Following Rage Against the Machine on Tour

Guy Fieri just cannot stop rocking out to Rage Against the Machine!

The Guy's Grocery Games host has attended three of the rock band's shows in a row on their much-anticipated reunion tour so far.

Guy and Hunter got to hang backstage for a bit. "This is a life-long journey that me and Hunter have been on," said Guy, whose new Food Network show Guy's Ultimate Game Night premieres this month. "They're gonna crush it tonight."

As the concert commenced, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star posted one last photo of Rage Against the Machine jamming on the stage. "@HunterFieri and I are losin' our minds. Crushin' it!!" he said.

Just two days later, Guy was spotted at the PPG Paints Arena for the band's Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania gig. In a viral TikTok, the Food Network star was seen holding a drink and a cigar singing and fist-bumping along to "Bombtrack."

Guy replied to the clip on Twitter, writing, "The best concert ever. Until tomorrow night in Raleigh…. RAGE RULES."

Third time's a charm for Guy, who — as promised — was back with Rage Against the Machine in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 31. The "Mayor of Flametown" was overjoyed when he saw his face flash across the PNC Arena big screen during the band's performance of "Killing in the Name."

"I'll never be able to sing or play with @RATMofficial but the big screen is an honor!" he wrote beneath a Twitter clip of his Jumbotron moment.

Fans cannot get enough of rock-obsessed Guy. One Twitter user replied to the Jumbotron clip with, "Guy Fieri is the only cool dude left in America, sorry I don't make the rules."

Another user joked, "Guy Fieri rocking out at RATM is something I didn't know I needed 🤣."

Even Rage Against the Machines fans are loving the Guy Fieri spottings.