Do blondes really have more fun? Guinness sure hopes so!

The Irish beer brand is laying down roots in the U.S., teaming with City Brewing in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to make Guinness Blonde American Lager, according to Businessweek.

The easy-drinking lager — debuting in September — will be on the hoppier side with a touch of “biscuity” flavor, a Guinness rep told AdAge.

It may not be the pint you’re used to raising on St. Patrick’s Day, but Blonde won’t be all American — the yeasts for the beer come from Ireland.

So does the lighter hue mean a healthier brew? Nutrition information has not yet been announced, but here’s the most surprising fact we learned today: Despite its heavy appearance, a bottle of traditional Guinness has only 124 calories, or just 14 more than a Bud Light.

We’ll raise a glass to that!

—Ana Calderone

