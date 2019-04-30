'Guacamole Cheese' Now Exists and It's Made with Real Avocados

Life can be full of hard decisions. For example: Should you dip your chips in queso, or guacamole? Thanks to a new guacamole-inspired cheese from grocery chain The Fresh Market, you no longer have to decide—and your Cinco de Mayo potentially just got way better.

The new cheese, which will hit shelves in all 161 Fresh Market stores on May 1, is called Amanti Guacamole Cheese, and it is produced by a Dutch cheese company called Daily Dairy.

A gouda style cheese with a dull green color (and even darker green rind), the Guacamole Cheese is made with a blend of avocado, lime juice, chili, tomato, onion and garlic—essentially, all the flavors of guacamole. Daily Dairy describes it online as a “50% full fat cow’s milk Dutch cheese.”



The Fresh Market

Landing in stores just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, The Fresh Market suggests eating Amanti Guacamole Cheese shredded over nachos, melted to create a best-of-both-worlds queso, or simply paired alongside your favorite Mexican dish. Of course, you can always eat it with crackers, or scarf down a whole block on its own.

Amanti Guacamole Cheese comes in a wheel, but can be sliced in-store and bought in wedges by the pound. One pound of the cheese will cost $24.99. Stock up and get major host points at your Cinco de Mayo party this weekend!

In the market for another cheese that lets you combine two favorite flavors? Check your local grocery store for a bag of Taco Bell’s Zesty Ranch cheese, infused with a subtle taste of ranch dressing—also sure to change the queso game as you know it.