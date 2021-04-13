The FSIS and its public health partners are investigating 28 cases of Salmonella Hadar illness, which could be linked to multiple brands of ground turkey

Public Health Alert Issued for More Than 200,000 Lbs. of Ground Turkey Over Salmonella—Here's What to Look For

The United States Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for approximately 211,406 lbs. of ground turkey.

Their Food Safety and Inspection Service and public health partners, including the Center for Disease Control, are investigating 28 cases of Salmonella Hadar illness in 12 states, with onset dates ranging from December 28, 2020 through March 4, 2021.

The alert was issued for the brands Plainville Farms, Nature's Promise and Wegman, on products produced from December 18-29. They were shipped to retailers nationwide with the establishment number EST. P-244. A recall was not requested, as it is believed that the products are no longer available for purchase. Because it is past expiration date, the meat would be in the potential consumer's freezer.

Customers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, where they should be immediately destroyed.

The alert comes after an intact, unopened package of Plainville Brands' ground turkey tested positive for Salmonella Hadar. It was collected from the house of a patient with the illness, who had previously consumed ground turkey from the same brand. Based on the continuing investigation, products from the other brands could be involved as well.

Common symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within six hours to six days after consuming the contaminated product. Illnesses usually last four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. In some cases, the diarrhea is so severe, patients might need to be hospitalized. Those concerned about illness should contact their health provider.

