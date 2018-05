11 Grilling Hacks to Try This Summer

Of course you knew that your trusty Foreman is just the thing for ice and drinks. But if you’ve made a cooked dish like brisket or pulled pork in advance, you can use that double-walled insulation to your advantage and hack your cooler into a meat warmer. Website the Virtual Weber Bullet has a handy, step-by-step tutorial on how to do it. The most important tip? Use a probe thermometer with a long wire so the temperature can be monitored from outside the ice chest; for safety reasons, meat should remain above 140 degrees Fahrenheit until you’re ready to serve it.