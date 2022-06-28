Grills and Grilling Accessories Are on Sale Right Now — and the Best Deals Start at Just $5
Summer is officially in full swing, which means it's time to set up the patio and light up the grill for a backyard barbecue. If you're looking to upgrade your setup for a Fourth of July party, there are a ton of high-quality grills and grilling products on sale right now.
Whether you're in the market for a big-ticket item like a brand-new grill or smoker, smaller accessories like tongs and meat skewers, or tiny but essential items like lighters and cleaning brushes, major retailers have discounts on their most popular grilling products. Below, we've highlighted some of our top picks from Amazon, Target, and Nordstrom, all of which have glowing shopper reviews and come in a variety of price points and styles.
Grills and Grilling Products on Sale Right Now
- Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Gas Grill, $218.49 with coupon (orig. $229.95); amazon.com
- Threshold 65" Grill Cover, $24.50 (orig. $35); target.com
- OlarHike Stainless Steel Grilling Kit, $36.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner LP Gas Grill, $549 (orig. $639); target.com
- Hero Portable Charcoal Grill System, $74.97 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com
- Room Essentials Short Handled Nylon Cleaning Brush, $4.90 (orig. $7); target.com
- Weetiee Grill Brush and Scraper Bristle-Free Cleaner, $22.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Cuisinart CPK-200 Grilling Prep and Serve Trays, $28.78 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
- Zulay Pastry Brush (Set of 4), $12.99 (orig. $14.99); target.com
- Vencino 3-Pack Grill Baskets, $38.47 with coupon (orig. $49.50); amazon.com
If you're looking for a new grill, there are gas options currently marked down that have sizable cooking space and serious power, such as this three-burner grill from Char-Broil that a five-star reviewer said "works like a champ" and is down to $218. There's also this large black and gray grill from Weber that is $90 less at Target. It has three burners, a stainless steel lid and fold-down side table, and tool hooks on the sides. One shopper raved that it's "an affordable grill that's built tough and gets the job done."
Perhaps you don't have a ton of yard space and prefer a grill small enough to take to tailgates, the beach, and the park. Consider the Hero Portable Charcoal Grill System, which is going for $75 at Nordstrom. The mini grill uses a biodegradable charcoal pod to get its sturdy and reusable, non-stick surface going to make cooking (and cleanup) super easy. The grill even comes in a carrying case that makes it "truly portable," as one reviewer called it.
The sales aren't just for grills themselves, though.
Looking for new cleaning supplies? Check out this $23 best-selling bristle-free brush and scraper combo at Amazon, which works on stainless steel grates and has thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers. On the hunt for an easier cooking prep process? Take a look at this stainless steel grilling tool set that comes with 25 items, including a chef's spatula, tongs, skewers, a digital meat thermometer, and a convenient carrying case. "This grilling kit has everything you will need for grilling. My friend loves to BBQ and when I gave him this as a gift, he went crazy! He absolutely loves this kit," one Amazon shopper shared.
Keep reading to see all our on-sale picks, and get ready to enjoy a Fourth of July (and summer) full of delicious grilled foods and backyard barbecue fun.
