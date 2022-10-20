Grey Poupon is taking a bite out of the salad dressing drama.

On Thursday, the mustard company announced their latest condiment: "Don't Worry Dijon." Named after Olivia Wilde's movie, Don't Worry Darling, the containers are a nod to headlines surrounding claims from the actress and her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis' former nanny. The Daily Mail, which spoke to the unnamed nanny, reports that Sudeikis was allegedly blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's new relationship with Harry Styles after realizing she was making a salad with her "special dressing" for the "Harry's House" singer.

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, Wilde seemingly alluded to the claims by sharing a photo from a page in Nora Ephron's 1983 Roman à clef, Heartburn — based on the author's divorce from Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein — in which the main character divulges a recipe for a salad dressing she makes for her husband.

Along with red wine vinegar and olive oil, the recipe contains Grey Poupon mustard. Not only is the logo on the jar draped in a red feather boa, a fashion statement Styles often makes, but each one is stamped with Wilde's alleged go-to dressing recipe on the back. "Serve over salad. Savor with Style," it also says.

Grey Poupon

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive," the recipe from Heartburn reads in part.

There are only 100 "Don't Worry Dijon" jars available to pop culture and mustard enthusiasts alike, according to a representative for the brand. In order to snag a jar, fans need to follow along with Grey Poupon's Instagram account, which will post updates.

The dressing recipe Wilde posted on Tuesday is similar to the one she shared during an appearance on Questlove's Potluck on the Food Network in 2020.

On the show, the Booksmart director made a roasted salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes. For that dressing preparation, she kept the 2 tablespoons of vinegar but only used 1 tablespoon of mustard and 2-4 tablespoons of olive oil, plus honey, salt and garlic.

When it comes to their nanny's interview, both Wilde and Sudeikis have shut down the detailed narrative of the fallout of their breakup, calling it "false and scurrilous."

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple said in a statement on Monday. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."