Gremlins Actor Zach Galligan and Gizmo Return for Mountain Dew Ad, 37 Years After Original Movie

In the commercial, fans see how a mogwai creature reacts to a sip of Mountain Dew

How do mogwais react to Mountain Dew?

A new ad for Mountain Dew Zero Sugar finds original Gremlins star Zach Galligan on the couch next to his furry mogwai companion Gizmo as he offers the creature a sip of the soda. Howie Mandel, who voiced Gizmo in the 1984 film, returns to give life to the critter in the ad.

"It is tasty. And just as good as the original without any sugar," Galligan, now 57, says in the commercial, handing Gizmo the bottle. "Be careful."

Gizmo then adorably chugs the drink, promptly going berzerk. The tiny creature starts shooting hairballs out of his backside while repeatedly shouting "Tasty!"

"Gizmo's all grown up. But that doesn't mean he can resist a tiiiiiny sip of MTN DEW ZERO SUGAR (and neither should you)," a tagline for the nostalgic 30-second ad reads.

In the 1984 film Gremlins, Galligan played Billy, who gets a peculiar new pet and soon breaks the three essential rules in caring for the critter — no sunlight, no contact with water, and no feeding after midnight. Galligan also starred in the 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly this week, Galligan said filming the new commercial was an "emotional experience."