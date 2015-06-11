Summer weekends are often reserved for wearing t-shirts and flip-flops. But for one special weekend in June, New Yorkers skip the cookout garb and opt for something a little, say, fancier.



At the Jazz Age Lawn Party, guests come dressed to impress, roaring ’20s style. The outdoor festival—taking place on New York City’s Governor’s Island on June 13-14—is a Gatsby-era throwback of fashion, swing music, food and, of course, Prohibition-style cocktails.

To kick off the 10th year, Julie Reiner, mixologist and author of The Craft Cocktail Party, has created crisp and bubbly cocktails featuring St. Germain elderflower liqueur for the affair. While these drinks fit in perfectly with a throwback theme party like the Lawn Party, they also mix just as well with a casual night at home.

If you can’t foxtrot your way onto Governor’s Island this weekend, don your feathers and pearls and mix up a batch of cocktails—or make plans to attend the next Lawn Party on Aug. 15 and 16.

10th Anniversary Cocktail

1.5 oz. gin

¾ oz. elderflower liqueur

¾ oz. fresh grapefruit juice

¼ oz. fresh lime juice

¼ oz. simple syrup

1 large strawberry in simple syrup

Shake and strain into a collins glass. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Boathouse Punch

Serves 20

Peels of 4 lemons

1/2 cup superfine sugar

1 (1-liter) bottle gin

1 (750-ml) bottle aperol

12 oz. elderflower liqueur

12 oz. lemon juice

12 oz. orange juice

12 oz. grapefruit juice

Ice

1 (750-ml) bottle sparkling rosé wine

Garnish: Lemon wheels

Place the lemon peels in a bowl with the sugar (save the lemons for juicing). Muddle the peels until the sugar looks slightly moistened, then let sit covered for at least 1 hour, or overnight. In a large punch bowl, combine the gin, aperol, elderflower liqueur, and juices. Add the lemon peel mixture and let sit for 15 minutes. Remove the peels. Right before serving, add the ice block and rosé. Garnish the punch bowl with the lemon wheels.