'Great British Baking Show' Winner Rahul Mandal Gets Married in India

"We both are very excited, and a little nervous," Mandal wrote in his Instagram announcement

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Published on December 5, 2022 05:07 PM
Rahul Mandal Great British Bake Off wedding
Photo: Sam Ways/Instagram

Dr. Rahul Mandal is married!

On Sunday, the 2018 winner of The Great British Baking Show announced he was getting married in Kolkata, India the next day. Ahead of the "social wedding" that took place on Monday, he shared a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing both his gratitude and excitement.

"I have an announcement to make. I'm getting married tomorrow," the engineering researcher, 35, shared in a video of himself while wearing a mala — a traditional Hindu garland made of flowers.

"We both are very excited, and a little nervous," the Indian-born baker admitted in the caption. "I know you all will have a lot of questions. And me and my wife will answer them all. If you want to know anything about her, we will also be very happy to answer it too."

While he did not reveal his new wife's name, he plans on sharing more details of their nuptials in the coming days, including "loads" of photos and videos.

"Over the past few years, my @instagram family always been a huge support for myself. You all make me grow in confidence and be myself. In Bengali culture, we love to invite all our family and friends in our wedding," wrote Mandal, who now lives in the U.K. "So, I would love you all to be emotionally (and also may be virtually) be on our side on the special day of our wedding, it means a lot."

Naturally, Mandal rounded out his caption with a joke tied to his skillful baking chops. "And before you ask, we are not having any #weddingcake, as everyone is far to nervous to do a cake for me," he quipped.

Some fellow Great British Baking Show stars shared their well wishes, including former champion Giuseppe Dell'Anno, who wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS, Rahul!!! I'm over the moon for you! Enjoy this exceptional time and savour it all with your friends and family! ❤️."

One of Mandal's guests included TikTok chef Sam Way, who shared some sneak peeks from the wedding on his Instagram Story.

Way posted a photo of the couple at the Mehendi ceremony. During the Hindu event that takes place one or two days before the wedding, the bride's hands and feet are adorned with intricate henna designs.

In a video Way shared, the bride was seated, showing off the detailed artwork on her hands and up her forearm. While Mandal stood next to her, he playfully threw up some bunny ears behind his now-wife's head in a silly photo-op for the newlyweds.

Rahul Mandal Great British Bake Off wedding
Sam Ways/Instagram

In November, Prue Leith spoke to PEOPLE about how Mandal was one contestant she'd "never forget."

"I think as long as I live, I'll never forget Rahul," Leith said.

Mandal won the hearts of the judges and viewers because of his coy personality and impressive bakes. After winning the ninth series of The Great British Baking Show in 2018, he was also champion during the fourth season of Netflix's The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. When he is not in the tent competing or at home baking, he works as an engineering researcher at the University of Sheffield's Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

According to Leith, there are many facets to Mandal that make him so memorable and his intellect is one of them. "He is really, really clever and yet, he's like a shy little boy most of the time. He gabbles away and can't stop talking because he's nervous," she said.

Leith called him "the sweetest man and an absolutely amazing baker. He continued to astonish us the whole way through with more and more exotic and crazy ideas and very good showstoppers."

