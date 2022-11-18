'The Great British Baking Show' Crowns a New Winner for the 2022 Season

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

The Great British Baking Show just crowned a new champion!

On Friday, the Netflix-distributed series dropped the season finale and named Syabira Yusoff the winner — marking the first time a Malaysian-born contestant has ever won the show.

"I can't believe it, honestly. It hasn't sunk in yet. This is the biggest achievement in my life," the 32-year-old said after her victory. "All the hard work. All the trial and error. It has all been worth it. I am very very proud."

A fairly new baker, Yusoff only began the hobby in 2017. "I've never been the top person in any kind of competition or any classes that I've attended," she said ahead of her win. "So maybe baking is my hidden talent I never discovered until recently."

Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood were confident in Yusoff's baking chops throughout the season. Known for her use of bold and innovative flavors, she won star baker an impressive three times and got a coveted handshake from Hollywood during Halloween week. Throughout the season, she worked to merge British classics with traditional Malaysian flavors.

"Syabira can be a bit of a risk taker with her flavors, and it's worked. Some of the flavors she did, I never had in the tent before, and unlikely to ever have again," Hollywood said after her win. "She is an incredible baker."

"She's creative. She's careful. She practices like anything. And she's imaginative," Leith said. "I mean she just has the lot. She's a very skillful baker."

Netflix

The competition was stiff in the last episode. Yusoff battled it out against fellow bakers, Sandra Farmhouse, 30, and Abdul Rehman Sharif, 29. The finale opened with a signature challenge in which they had to make a "seasonal summer picnic" with vegetarian pies, mini cakes and a loaf of bread to make finger sandwiches. Yusoff's "pork-free" pies, heart-shaped finger sandwiches with broad bean and salsa verde, and elderflower-infused Swiss roles ultimately impressed the judges with Leith calling the pies "unusual and really delicious."

The technical challenge also proved daunting as the bakers were tasked with making a summer pudding bombe. The 2022 champ was second behind Rehman Sharif.

Ultimately, Yusoff's orangutan-shaped edible sculpture — following the theme "Our Beautiful Planet" — for the showstopper challenge, was her final successful push to win the iconic trophy and champion title.

"It tastes delicious," Hollywood said of her hazelnut chocolate buttercream. "It actually works beautifully with the blackberry in the sponge."

While they may not have clinched the first-place victory, Farmhouse and Rehman Sharif shared their well wishes for Yusoff.

"I'm so proud of Syabira. She deserved it. She's the queen of flavors. She fully deserves this" Farmhouse said. "I'm so happy for her."

"I'm happy that Syabira got it as well because I could see in her how hard she has worked for this," Rehman Sharif said. "I'm just so happy for her."

Netflix

A cardiovascular research associate in London, Yusoff infused her own personal and professional passions within her bakes throughout the competition. In the previous semi-final episode, her stunning double-helix Krokan made of cookie chromosomes wowed the judges. "I analyze data to understand the human genome, so my Krokan — it is celebrating DNA," she said in the episode.

Her towering finished product managed not to topple over and proved to be one of many impressive bakes during her GBBO run — a period of time that Yusoff said has been truly transformative.

"I think I'm coming out as a new person after this competition. I became more confident, and I trust my instincts," she said. "It's been a while there's no woman winner, so there you go, all girls, I'm here to get one for all of you. We can do anything we want as long as we have all of our heart, and work for it."

The 2022 season and previous seasons of The Great British Baking Show are now streaming on Netflix.