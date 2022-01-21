The Great British Baking Show Is Being Adapted into a Stage Musical

Tickets are on sale now for Great British Bake Off: The Musical, currently scheduled to run in the U.K. from July 22 though Aug. 6

On your marks, get set — sing! The Great British Baking Show is being turned into a musical!

The hit English reality competition series, which goes by the name The Great British Bake Off overseas, is being adapted to a stage musical comedy this summer.

Set to premiere in the U.K. at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, the show — aptly called Great British Bake Off: The Musical — will "follow the trials and tribulations of our bakers, all with their own stories to tell and as unique from one another as their marvelous baked creations," according to its official description.

The musical comes from Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary, the London-based musical theatre writing partnership behind acclaimed adaptations of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾, Treasure Island, Little Red Riding Hood, and Chicken Little. Brunger will pen the book, Cleary the score, and both are collaborating together on the lyrics.

Rachel Kavanaugh, an established British director, will direct.

No cast has been announced yet but per the show's synopsis, eight bakers will be featured in story, alongside two judges and two presenters (the formers likely modeled after judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas).

"Take eight amateur bakers, add two presenters, two iconic judges, the most delicious original score, and the result is the ultimate showstopper!" the site reads. "Find out who will triumph as Star Baker, and who will fall foul of a soggy bottom. Expect heart-warming characters, ounces of laughter and mouth watering music in this brand-new and original British musical, suitable for the whole family."

Tickets are on sale now for the run, currently scheduled from July 22 though Aug. 6.

"Come and take a peek inside the tent at this big new musical sensation," the site boats.

The Great British Baking Show's 2021 season wrapped up in November with a history-making winner.