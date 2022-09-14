'The Great British Baking Show' Season 10 Kicks Off with 'Astounding Cakes' — Watch the Trailer

A new season of The Great British Baking Show is coming soon to Netflix, and now there's a taste of what's to come!

The latest installment of the beloved baking competition series premieres on the streaming platform Sept. 16. Judging from the show's official trailer — which PEOPLE can exclusively debut — the show is going to be as sweet and satisfying as ever.

Once again, a dozen of the best home bakers from across Britain have traveled to the iconic white tent on a sprawling country estate to have their creations judged by industry greats Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

"Over the next 10 weeks they'll face 30 brand new challenges, designed to put every bit of their baking ability to the test," says Noel Fielding, who will reprise his duties as host alongside Matt Lucas once again.

Like in previous seasons, each episode will feature three challenges over the course of a weekend: a signature bake, a technical (blind) bake and a showstopper bake — each designed around a different theme.

Up first will be "astounding cakes," Lucas says in the trailer, starting with "a batch of scrumptious signature sandwiches, a classic American cake that will catch some red-handed, and a show-stopping home bake that will expose any shaky foundations."

Netflix

This year's crop of bakers are as diverse as ever, ranging from a music teacher, a nanny and a former charity director to an IT manager, an architectural assistant and a nuclear scientist.

"I've always wanted to apply, but never had the courage to actually do it. This year I thought I'd give it a try and I'm here," one baker explains, before admitting she's "so worried."

"I work in a supermarket behind the checkout. This is the biggest thing I've ever done. Things like this don't happen to me," adds another, while her competitor jokes, "My partner said 'Fake it until you make it' and that's what I'm doing."

At least one competitor is there for more than just baking. "I'm intrigued to see if Paul's eyes are as blue as people's say in real life," she says, pointing to a popular Game of Thrones character. "Like a White Walker or something. Look into your soul!"

Netflix

This is the 10th season of The Great British Baking Show to premiere in the U.S. — though in the U.K., where the show airs as The Great British Bake Off — it's considered season 13. New episodes premiere on Netflix every Friday, three days after each episode premieres overseas (spoiler-nervous fans might want to do some strategic social media muting if they can).

In addition to Cake Week, other themes include Mexican Week, Custard Week, Patisserie Week, a Pizza-themed Bread Week and Halloween Week, according to an interview Hollywood and Leith did with Netlfix provided to PEOPLE.

"Mexican Week and Halloween Week were fantastic," Hollywood said. "The tent was set up for Halloween beautifully. You can imagine it being quite spooky. There were cobwebs... Noel thought it was like going home. [And] the food I had in Mexico was spectacular and it was lovely to carry it into the tent for Mexican Week."

Said Leith: "Mexican Week upped the chili content. Paul likes a bit more chili than I do, having spent so much time in Mexico. He can stand a bit more heat than I can."

Netflix

Both went on to praise this year's bakers. "The standard was very high," said Hollywood. "A couple of times, I remember eating bakes and thinking: 'Oh my God, they're all good.' It was a real 'What am I gonna do with the handshake here then?' moment."

"What I liked most was the way cakes are decorated," said Leith. "It's been happening gradually, but there's been a leap forward, I suppose, over lockdown. When I first came on the series, seven years ago, there were a lot of rosettes round the edge of a cake with perhaps a strawberry between each rosette. Now, they do wonderfully modern designs: lots of mirror glazes, lots of informal and organic piping, lots of decoration with fresh flowers and naked sides. It's all very modern and beautiful. That impressed me."

Leith even wound up learning something from one of the bakers: a new way of making pastry. "The baker said it was how they always do it at home," she said. "I took the recipe because I thought it was so good. It wasn't just the way the pastry was made, the whole dish was amazing."

Netflix

Last season, The Great British Baking Show named Giuseppe Dell'Anno the winner, marking the first time an Italian has ever won the show in its history.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for who will win this year, that remains to be seen. The biggest obstacle to get there, according to Hollywood, is a common struggle consistent across every season.

"They always fall on the same thing: timing," he explained in the Netflix interview. "Bad timing is the thing that catches most bakers out when they come into the tent. You have to have a time plan, so every bake you start, you know you can finish. Time runs away from them when they're trying to be inventive to impress us. And they get approached by Prue, myself, Noel and Matt and take their eye off the ball slightly."

The Great British Baking Show premieres Sept. 16. Previous seasons of the show are all streaming on Netflix.