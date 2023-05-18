'Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Details 'Secret' 13-Year Affair with First Husband 

Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith is opening up about her 13-year affair with the love of her life, first husband Rayne Kruger.

Earlier this month, the famed chef chatted with host Kate Thornton on the White Wine Question Time podcast about her long affair with Kruger, which ended with the couple getting married. Leith revealed the affair in her 2012 autobiography, Relish: My Life on a Plate.

"If there are things in your life you're not exactly proud of, but they would be interesting to the reader," Leith shared, "you should try to tackle them."

The cookery expert, 83, continued: "I thought, 'You know, to skip it when Rayne was the most important person in my life… how could I not tell his whole story?' So I did."

During their affair, Kruger was married to South African actress Nan Munro, who was also the best friend of Leith's mother.

"I never asked him to leave his wife because I was very happy," Leith said about the affair, adding that it gave her more time to focus on her business.

"I had none of the duties of life and all of the pleasures of somebody who loved me. I wasn't pressing for marriage," the reality competition star added. "We did have 13 secret years and nobody ever guessed because we were discreet."

Leith continued, "It was easier in a way because he was a family friend, chairman of my company, and he'd helped me enormously and everyone knew we were great friends."

Leith made headlines earlier this month when she shared her delight at having a female host on the Great British Baking Show.

Back in March, it was confirmed that TV personality Alison Hammond would replace actor Matt Lucas in the famous white tent as a co-host alongside comedian Noel Fielding. Leith will continue to co-judge the series — known overseas as The Great British Bake Off — with Paul Hollywood.

While chatting on a recent episode of the Dish podcast, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Leith shared her hopes that Hammond would end the "innuendos" that Hollywood, Lucas and Fielding previously laughed at on the show.

"I never get the jokes," said Leith. "All this stuff about innuendo and things. I feel I'm really glad Alison's coming because at least she's a woman and she'll be a little more sensible."

Chef Hartnett laughed and jokingly replied, "I'm not sure about that, we know Alison."

Hammond is known for her infectious laughter while co-hosting the popular U.K. daytime show This Morning, where her interviews with stars including Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling have gone viral.

"Well, those three men, they're like three children. You say sausage and everybody always does laughter. What's wrong with you guys?" Leith added. "But anyway, that's them. Over and over again, I'm the butt of the joke because I'm standing there and I don't understand why everyone's laughing. But I have said something which apparently is hilarious and it's rude, but of course, I don't get it."