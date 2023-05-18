'Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Details 'Secret' 13-Year Affair with First Husband 

"I never asked him to leave his wife because I was very happy," Prue Leith said about her affair with first husband Rayne Kruger, who was then married to her mother's best friend

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 09:55 AM
British-South African restaurateur, chef, caterer, television presenter/broadcaster, businesswoman, journalist, cookery writer and novelist Prue Leith attends a photocall during the Edinburgh International Book Festival 2019 on August 10, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Prue Leith. Photo: Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty

Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith is opening up about her 13-year affair with the love of her life, first husband Rayne Kruger.

Earlier this month, the famed chef chatted with host Kate Thornton on the White Wine Question Time podcast about her long affair with Kruger, which ended with the couple getting married. Leith revealed the affair in her 2012 autobiography, Relish: My Life on a Plate.

"If there are things in your life you're not exactly proud of, but they would be interesting to the reader," Leith shared, "you should try to tackle them."

The cookery expert, 83, continued: "I thought, 'You know, to skip it when Rayne was the most important person in my life… how could I not tell his whole story?' So I did."

During their affair, Kruger was married to South African actress Nan Munro, who was also the best friend of Leith's mother.

Avast's Accept All Cookies campaign. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Prue Leith bakes chocolate chip cookies for Avast's Accept All Cookies campaign, London. Issue date: Tuesday April 12, 2022. Prue is working with online privacy experts Avast to educate the nation on digital cookies as research shows that over a third of the British public do not know what cookies are or what they do.
Prue Leith. David Parry/PA via AP Images

"I never asked him to leave his wife because I was very happy," Leith said about the affair, adding that it gave her more time to focus on her business.

"I had none of the duties of life and all of the pleasures of somebody who loved me. I wasn't pressing for marriage," the reality competition star added. "We did have 13 secret years and nobody ever guessed because we were discreet."

Leith continued, "It was easier in a way because he was a family friend, chairman of my company, and he'd helped me enormously and everyone knew we were great friends."

Leith made headlines earlier this month when she shared her delight at having a female host on the Great British Baking Show.

Back in March, it was confirmed that TV personality Alison Hammond would replace actor Matt Lucas in the famous white tent as a co-host alongside comedian Noel Fielding. Leith will continue to co-judge the series — known overseas as The Great British Bake Off — with Paul Hollywood.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20082 -- Pictured: Prue Leith
Prue Leith. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While chatting on a recent episode of the Dish podcast, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Leith shared her hopes that Hammond would end the "innuendos" that Hollywood, Lucas and Fielding previously laughed at on the show.

"I never get the jokes," said Leith. "All this stuff about innuendo and things. I feel I'm really glad Alison's coming because at least she's a woman and she'll be a little more sensible."

Chef Hartnett laughed and jokingly replied, "I'm not sure about that, we know Alison."

RELATED VIDEO: 'The Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Addresses Backlash to Kitten Drowning Confession

Hammond is known for her infectious laughter while co-hosting the popular U.K. daytime show This Morning, where her interviews with stars including Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling have gone viral.

"Well, those three men, they're like three children. You say sausage and everybody always does laughter. What's wrong with you guys?" Leith added. "But anyway, that's them. Over and over again, I'm the butt of the joke because I'm standing there and I don't understand why everyone's laughing. But I have said something which apparently is hilarious and it's rude, but of course, I don't get it."

Related Articles
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Maya Kaimal's Chicken Tikka Skewers Are a Simple Way to 'Introduce Indian Flavors' to Summer Barbecues
Hilary Duff BrÃ¼mate Travel Mug TOUT
Hilary Duff Can't Live Without This Leakproof Travel Mug That 'Fits in All' Her Cupholders
Bobby Flay Shares the Way He and Girlfriend Christina Pérez ‘Stay Connected’ Amid Busy Schedules
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Pérez Is a 'Special Lady' and Talks Their 'Fun Summer' Plans (Exclusive) 
Khloe Kardashian Pantry
Khloé Kardashian Shares a Tour of Her Organized Pantry
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart Says There's 'No Reason' for Her to Retire: 'Not What My Life Is About' (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Speaks at Cannes About His 'Comeback' After Amber Heard Trial: 'I Never Went Anywhere'
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Chanie Apfelbaum's Meat Loaf-Stuffed Pitas Are a 'Kid-Friendly' Version of a Popular Street Food
Luciana Damon (L) and actor/director Matt Damon attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Damon Enjoy an Italian Feast in Brooklyn
Brasserie B by Bobby Flay Dining Room; Chef Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay Gives a First Look at His New French Restaurant Brasserie B (Exclusive)
Mindy Kaling Vegetable Chopper Tout
Mindy Kaling Swears by This Kitchen Tool That Shoppers Say Cuts ‘Prep Time in Half’ — and It’s on Sale Today
Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay attends the 13th annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at Caesars Palace on May 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Nightmares' Will Return to Fox After Nearly a Decade Off the Air
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Daughter Jade in Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Martha Stewart (L) and rapper Snoop Dogg attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's Friendship Timeline
Ree Drummond family
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kids Shower Their Mom with Sweet Mother's Day Messages: 'The Best There Is'
Martha Stewart and Andrew Stewart
Who Is Martha Stewart's Ex-Husband? All About Andrew Stewart
Cindy Crawford Best Buddies 6th Annual Celebration of Mothers
Cindy Crawford Says Daughter Kaia Gerber Has 'Good Head on Her Shoulders' for Fame (Exclusive)