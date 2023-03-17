Alison Hammond Confirmed as New Co-Host of 'The Great British Baking Show' After Matt Lucas Exit

Mixing bowls at the ready — The Great British Baking Show has a new co-host!

U.K. TV personality Alison Hammond confirmed Friday that she's replacing actor Matt Lucas in the famous white tent, co-hosting the series — known overseas as The Great British Bake Off — alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

"It's official!! It's happening The Great British Bake Off ! Let's have it," Hammond shared alongside a Twitter video of her interviewing herself and her costars in cake form. "The cake that is 🤣. So excited."

Along with Fielding, Hammond will be joined by regular judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

"So yes it's breaking news, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off," she said in the tongue-in-cheek video. "Alison, have you got any words whatsoever? 'Well, do you know what I'm just absolutely thrilled, I'm going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I'm joining The Great British Bake Off, I'm so very excited!' "

The star then moved the microphones on the screen across to her costar cake figurines. "As you can see all my colleagues are absolutely speechless! Yes, yes, just speechless," she continued. "We're so very, very happy and we can't wait to get started."

On Friday, Channel 4 TV, which broadcasts the series in the U.K., confirmed the 48-year-old would be taking over co-hosting duties. It comes three months after comedian and Bridesmaids star Lucas announced his departure from the show following three seasons.

'Finally I can talk about it! I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining The Great British Bake Off and can't wait to meet this year's bakers," Hammond said in a Channel 4 release. "It's a huge honor to be back in the tent and I can't wait to get started."

Alison Hammond. Channel 4/ Love Productions

Hammond recently hosted the 2023 BAFTA Awards alongside actor Richard E. Grant and is known for co-hosting the popular U.K. daytime show This Morning, where her interviews with stars including Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling have gone viral.

The mother-of-one is no stranger to the tent and previously appeared as a baker in 2020 for the show's celebrity special in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Channel 4 also confirmed filming for the 14th series of the show, which airs on Netflix in the U.S., begins this spring. The series will air later this year.