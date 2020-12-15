Great British Bake Off Judge Prue Leith Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.K. was the first nation to approve Pfizer's vaccine last week.

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Lieth is among the first group of people who has received the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.K.

The British-South African chef and cookbook author, 80, announced the vaccination on her social media channels on Tuesday. "Who wouldn't want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab?? #vaccine," she captioned the photo of her wearing a mask while receiving the shot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Former GBBO winner Dr. Rahul Mandal praised Leith in the comments saying "Yes!! You just look as gorgeous in the tent as when you are taking your jab!!" Fellow GBBO judge, Paul Hollywood also commented, "Well done Prue x."

The U.K. became the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, December 2, when the nation's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted a temporary authorization for emergency use to the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The same vaccine was approved by the FDA in the United States last Friday.

BBC News reported that Matt Hancock, U.K. health secretary, said an initial 800,000 doses would be made available in the first week, with nursing home residents and staff given priority for receiving the vaccine.

Yesterday, a Queens critical care nurse became the first New Yorker and is among the first in the United States to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Image zoom Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine | Credit: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was vaccinated on-camera on Monday morning. The historic moment was livestreamed on Twitter by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"I'm ready. Let's do this," Lindsay said before she was given the shot by a healthcare worker just before 9 a.m. EST.

The entire room burst into applause after Lindsay received the vaccine.

"It didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine," she said after, adding, "I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history."