'Great British Baking Show' 's Janusz Wore a Different Color from the Pride Flag Each Week

Janusz Domagala is one proud baker.

The Great British Baking Show semi-finalist, 34, honored the LGBTQ+ community during his run on the show. After he got eliminated during the semi-final, Domagala shared a touching Instagram post, revealing that he wore a different color from the pride flag each week.

"I DID IT! 🥹 Being chubby, gay and the first Polish national contestant on GBBO I knew I had a lot to represent walking into the tent," he wrote in his caption. "I wanted to do this by being myself but also set myself a little challenge to wear a colour of the pride flag each week and hope that I could tick them all off… mission accomplished!"

During the season, he repped all of the colors of the progress pride flag, which also includes colors that represent both the transgender community and people of color in the LGBTQ+ community.

Now living in Brighton, England, with his boyfriend, Domagala continued his post by saying he loves "being able to be a part of so many different communities and Great Britain is a home that's allowed me to do that."

He concluded: "Thank you SO much for taking me in and embracing me and for the love, support and fun over the last 9 weeks, and thank you to every person who was in that tent on and behind the camera with me who became family! Janusz has left the tent 💕"

On Friday, the Netflix-distributed show crowned a new winner for the 2022 season — Syabira Yusoff.

Yusoff, 32, and Domagala became fast friends in the tent. In a Q&A with Love Productions shared with PEOPLE, Yusoff described the pair's hilarious post-show ritual and described them as "great buddies" who always supported each other.

"We had such a good relationship and we celebrated finishing the Showstopper each week with a shot of Tequila later!" she said in the statement. "It became a weekly routine and maybe more than one shot as the weeks went on."

In the final, Yusoff battled it out against fellow bakers, Sandra Farmhouse, 30, and Abdul Rehman Sharif, 29. Ultimately, her orangutan-shaped edible sculpture — following the theme "Our Beautiful Planet" — for the showstopper challenge, was her final successful push to win the iconic trophy and champion title.

"I can't believe it, honestly. It hasn't sunk in yet. This is the biggest achievement in my life," she said after her victory. "All the hard work. All the trial and error. It has all been worth it. I am very very proud."

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood were confident in Yusoff's baking chops over the course of the ten episodes. Known for her use of bold and innovative flavors, she won star baker an impressive three times and got a coveted handshake from Hollywood during Halloween week. Throughout the season, she worked to merge British classics with traditional Malaysian flavors.

"I think I'm coming out as a new person after this competition. I became more confident, and I trust my instincts," Yusoff said. "It's been a while there's no woman winner, so there you go, all girls, I'm here to get one for all of you. We can do anything we want as long as we have all of our heart, and work for it."