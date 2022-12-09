'Great British Baking Show' Hosts and Judges: Where Are They Now?

See what all five of the hosts and judges have been up to since leaving the tent

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, Sam was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Currently, the native Marylander is pursuing a masters degree in Food Studies at New York University. Previously, he earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, tv, and film, with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broad.Stream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 02:42 PM
F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox45897#PBSGBB06_Final006.jpg
Photo: Mark Bourdillon

Over the course of several seasons, The Great British Baking Show has bid adieu to some beloved judges and hosts.

While judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and host Noel Fielding still represent the face of the show, known as The Great British Bake Off in the U.K., some legends — most notably culinary icon Mary Berry — have moved on to a wealth of other programs and projects.

Here is everything to know about what the stars who have left GBBS are up to now.

Sue Perkins

GBBO Judges Sue Perkins
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Since leaving Bake Off in 2016, Sue Perkins has continued to make appearances across several television networks in the United Kingdom, as well as the digital streaming space.

Perkins has traveled the world in a variety of docuseries bringing her from locales like the Mekong River, Kolkata, and even taking a swing at #vanlife with journeys across California and Colorado. Most recently, Perkins' new 2022 Netflix series, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal, found the GBBO alum touring around Latin American countries engaging in shenanigans that feel like they should be illegal (like joining a death cult in Mexico or taking mind altering drugs in La Paz).

The former host's time on reality TV didn't end with her departure from the hit competition baking series, though. In 2022, Perkins participated in the U.K.'s versions of Who Do You Think You Are, the show that helps individuals trace their family genealogy, as well as The Masked Singer on ITV.

Mel Giedroyc

GBBO Judges Mel Giedroyc
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Women of the Year

Mel Giedroyc has returned to the world of comedy since her departure from Bake Off in 2016. Prior to being iconic Bake Off hosts, Giedroyc and Perkins worked together on several occasions as the comedy duo, Mel and Sue. In addition to being the host of Channel 4's Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker in 2021, some of Giedroyc's other television programming leans more into the comedic material that launched her career.

In Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, the former host teams up with her assistant Lou Sanders for this UKTV play comedy series. The duo hosts three other guests ranging from actors to musicians and, of course, comedians. During the currently streaming show, the guests are invited to confess their worst sins in a competition to find out who can be deemed unforgivable.

Additionally, this year Giedroyc began hosting Channel 4's The Really Really Rude Puppet Show. In this hilarious series, the comedian invites celebrity guests to read a piece of erotic fan fiction where they are the protagonist in the story. All of the characters from the piece of adult writing come to life in the form of puppets that are all voiced by Giedroyc and her guest of the episode.

Mary Berry

mary berry
Mary Berry. Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Like Perkins and Giedroyc, Mary Berry left the show in 2016 when the program moved from BBC to another British network, Channel 4. While the iconic judge may have parted ways with the competition program, Berry has remained active as a host and judge on shows across BBC networks.

Aside from appearing in a variety of Christmas specials (including one with Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2019) and continuing to write cookbooks, Berry has assumed the role as both a host and a judge on numerous programs. One notable hosting appearance includes Mary Berry's Country House Secrets, a miniseries in which the former Bake Off host tours some of the stately homes of Britain and explores their history through food.

Berry has also served as judge for a variety of shows. In 2017, when Berry was announced as judge on Britain's Best Home Cook, she said in a BBC statement, "I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on." Most recently, she was a judge for The Platinum Pudding Competition, a nationwide search to find a brand new dish to be named in Queen Elizabeth's honor for her Platinum Jubilee, a celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the throne. She introduced Camilla, the then-Duchess of Cornwall, to announce the winner in a BBC special that chronicled the competition.

In October 2021, as a result of her commitment to the culinary arts and work in broadcasting and charity, Mary Berry was made a Dame Commander in a ceremony led by the then-Prince Charles.

Sandi Toksvig

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Sandi Toksvig poses for a portrait at the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Awards 2020 at the Royal College Of Physicians on January 13, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

In 2020, when Sandi Toksvig left The Great British Baking Show, which she co-hosted along Fielding, she tweeted, "When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work."

Since her departure, she has continued to expand her endeavors in multiple different ways. Toksvig is politically active: a co-founder of the Women's Equality Party in the United Kingdom, she has devoted some of her time to activism. The former Bake Off host also works on creating live entertainment productions. Aside from a bounty of theater shows she's directed and written, Toksvig has taken her one woman show, Sandi Toksvig Live! on tour. Unfortunately, she had to cancel a leg of her tour in New Zealand earlier this month due to being hospitalized in Australia. She has since been released, per a statement on her Twitter.

Toksvig can also be seen on QI, the long-running British show short for Quite Interesting. She took over the presenter role on the comedy game show after Stephen Fry departed in 2016.

Matt Lucas

Matt Lucas
British comedian Matt Lucas in July 2017. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In December, now-former host Matt Lucas announced his departure from the show after 3 series. In a statement he posted on Instagram and Twitter, he wrote, "It's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects."

The newest Bake Off alum will be focusing some of his time as a host of the show, Fantasy Football League, a reboot of a program of the same name in which Lucas and Elis James combine comedy with their love of soccer.

The actor has an extensive career in theater and film. Most recently, Lucas will be featured in the upcoming film Wonka, so fans of the GBBS host will be able to see him on the big screen in December 2023.

Related Articles
matt lucas
Matt Lucas Announces He's Not Returning to Host 'The Great British Baking Show'
Matt Lucas
'Bridesmaids' Actor Matt Lucas to Replace Sandi Toksvig on 'The Great British Baking Show'
Sandi Toksvig
Sandi Toksvig Announces She's Leaving 'The Great British Baking Show' : 'I Wish Everyone Well'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Sandi Toksvig poses for a portrait at the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Awards 2020 at the Royal College Of Physicians on January 13, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Former 'Great British Baking Show' Host Sandi Toksvig Cancels New Zealand Tour Due to Illness
Baker Syabira Brushing Tart, The Great British Bake Off S6
'Great British Baking Show' Winner Syabira Was Proud to 'Put Malaysia on the Map' with Her Bakes
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, June 28 included guest host Chelsea Handler, Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers), Atsuko Okatsuka, and musical guest Jelly Roll. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) CHELSEA HANDLER
Chelsea Handler Teases a Possible Return to Late-Night TV: 'I'm Gonna Do It Again'
The Great British Bake Off
'The Great British Baking Show' Season 10 Kicks Off with 'Astounding Cakes' — Watch the Trailer
matt lucas
'The Great British Baking Show' Host Matt Lucas Reveals What Inspired His Dramatic Weight Loss
Rahul Mandal Great British Bake Off wedding
'Great British Baking Show' Winner Rahul Mandal Gets Married in India
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
the great american show
'The Great American Baking Show' Names Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry as Co-Hosts
The Great British Bake Off S5
'The Great British Baking Show' Is Being Adapted into a Stage Musical
The Great British Bake Off
'The Great British Baking Show' Crowns a New Winner for the 2022 Season
EXCLUSIVE - Premium Rates Apply Please call your account manager for pricing. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tom Dymond/Shutterstock (10069671fg) Exclusive - Rahul Mandal and Prue Leith 23rd National Television Awards, Reception Portraits, O2, London, UK - 22 Jan 2019
Why Prue Leith Says Rahul Mandal Is the 'Great British Baking Show' Contestant She'll 'Never Forget'
the view
Joy Behar's Life in Photos