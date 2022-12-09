'Great British Baking Show' Hosts and Judges: Where Are They Now?

Over the course of several seasons, The Great British Baking Show has bid adieu to some beloved judges and hosts.

While judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and host Noel Fielding still represent the face of the show, known as The Great British Bake Off in the U.K., some legends — most notably culinary icon Mary Berry — have moved on to a wealth of other programs and projects.

Here is everything to know about what the stars who have left GBBS are up to now.

Sue Perkins

Since leaving Bake Off in 2016, Sue Perkins has continued to make appearances across several television networks in the United Kingdom, as well as the digital streaming space.

Perkins has traveled the world in a variety of docuseries bringing her from locales like the Mekong River, Kolkata, and even taking a swing at #vanlife with journeys across California and Colorado. Most recently, Perkins' new 2022 Netflix series, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal, found the GBBO alum touring around Latin American countries engaging in shenanigans that feel like they should be illegal (like joining a death cult in Mexico or taking mind altering drugs in La Paz).

The former host's time on reality TV didn't end with her departure from the hit competition baking series, though. In 2022, Perkins participated in the U.K.'s versions of Who Do You Think You Are, the show that helps individuals trace their family genealogy, as well as The Masked Singer on ITV.

Mel Giedroyc

Mel Giedroyc has returned to the world of comedy since her departure from Bake Off in 2016. Prior to being iconic Bake Off hosts, Giedroyc and Perkins worked together on several occasions as the comedy duo, Mel and Sue. In addition to being the host of Channel 4's Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker in 2021, some of Giedroyc's other television programming leans more into the comedic material that launched her career.

In Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable, the former host teams up with her assistant Lou Sanders for this UKTV play comedy series. The duo hosts three other guests ranging from actors to musicians and, of course, comedians. During the currently streaming show, the guests are invited to confess their worst sins in a competition to find out who can be deemed unforgivable.

Additionally, this year Giedroyc began hosting Channel 4's The Really Really Rude Puppet Show. In this hilarious series, the comedian invites celebrity guests to read a piece of erotic fan fiction where they are the protagonist in the story. All of the characters from the piece of adult writing come to life in the form of puppets that are all voiced by Giedroyc and her guest of the episode.

Mary Berry

Like Perkins and Giedroyc, Mary Berry left the show in 2016 when the program moved from BBC to another British network, Channel 4. While the iconic judge may have parted ways with the competition program, Berry has remained active as a host and judge on shows across BBC networks.

Aside from appearing in a variety of Christmas specials (including one with Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2019) and continuing to write cookbooks, Berry has assumed the role as both a host and a judge on numerous programs. One notable hosting appearance includes Mary Berry's Country House Secrets, a miniseries in which the former Bake Off host tours some of the stately homes of Britain and explores their history through food.

Berry has also served as judge for a variety of shows. In 2017, when Berry was announced as judge on Britain's Best Home Cook, she said in a BBC statement, "I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on." Most recently, she was a judge for The Platinum Pudding Competition, a nationwide search to find a brand new dish to be named in Queen Elizabeth's honor for her Platinum Jubilee, a celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the throne. She introduced Camilla, the then-Duchess of Cornwall, to announce the winner in a BBC special that chronicled the competition.

In October 2021, as a result of her commitment to the culinary arts and work in broadcasting and charity, Mary Berry was made a Dame Commander in a ceremony led by the then-Prince Charles.

Sandi Toksvig

In 2020, when Sandi Toksvig left The Great British Baking Show, which she co-hosted along Fielding, she tweeted, "When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work."

Since her departure, she has continued to expand her endeavors in multiple different ways. Toksvig is politically active: a co-founder of the Women's Equality Party in the United Kingdom, she has devoted some of her time to activism. The former Bake Off host also works on creating live entertainment productions. Aside from a bounty of theater shows she's directed and written, Toksvig has taken her one woman show, Sandi Toksvig Live! on tour. Unfortunately, she had to cancel a leg of her tour in New Zealand earlier this month due to being hospitalized in Australia. She has since been released, per a statement on her Twitter.

Toksvig can also be seen on QI, the long-running British show short for Quite Interesting. She took over the presenter role on the comedy game show after Stephen Fry departed in 2016.

Matt Lucas

In December, now-former host Matt Lucas announced his departure from the show after 3 series. In a statement he posted on Instagram and Twitter, he wrote, "It's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects."

The newest Bake Off alum will be focusing some of his time as a host of the show, Fantasy Football League, a reboot of a program of the same name in which Lucas and Elis James combine comedy with their love of soccer.

The actor has an extensive career in theater and film. Most recently, Lucas will be featured in the upcoming film Wonka, so fans of the GBBS host will be able to see him on the big screen in December 2023.