Prue Leith Says Alison Hammond Will Be 'More Sensible' on 'Great British Bake Off' After Matt Lucas' Exit

"Those three men, they're like three children," Prue Leith said of Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and past host, Matt Lucas

Published on May 8, 2023 05:33 PM
prue lieth, alison hammond
Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images; Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images

The Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith isn't hiding her excitement to have another woman on the show.

Back in March, it was confirmed that TV personality Alison Hammond would replace actor Matt Lucas in the famous white tent as a co-host alongside comedian Noel Fielding. Leith will continue to co-judge the series — known overseas as The Great British Bake Off — with Paul Hollywood.

While chatting on a recent episode of the Dish podcast, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Leith shared her hopes that Hammond will end the "innuendos" that Hollywood, Lucas and Fielding previously laughed at on the show.

"I never get the jokes," said Leith. "All this stuff about innuendo and things. I feel I'm really glad Alison's coming, because at least she's a woman and she'll be a little more sensible."

Chef Hartnett laughed and jokingly replied, "I'm not sure about that, we know Alison."

Hammond is known for her infectious laughter while co-hosting the popular U.K. daytime show This Morning, where her interviews with stars including Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling have gone viral.

The Great British Bake Off S5 Ep1 Paul, Prue, Noel and Matt.
Mark Bourdillon/Netflix

"Well, those three men, they're like three children. You say sausage and everybody always does laughter. What's wrong with you guys?" Leith added. "But anyway, that's them. Over and over again, I'm the butt of the joke because I'm standing there and I don't understand why everyone's laughing. But I have said something which apparently is hilarious and it's rude, but of course, I don't get it."

Hammond showed off her comedic capabilities in her GBBS announcement on Twitter, three months after Bridesmaids star Lucas announced his departure from the show. In the video, figurines of Hollywood, Leith, Fielding and Hammond stand in a replica of the baking tent.

"So yes it's breaking news, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off," she said in the tongue-in-cheek video, moving a microphone towards her figurine. "Alison, have you got any words whatsoever? 'Well, do you know what I'm just absolutely thrilled, I'm going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I'm joining The Great British Bake Off, I'm so very excited!'"

The star then moved the microphones on the screen across to her costar cake figurines. "As you can see all my colleagues are absolutely speechless! Yes, yes, just speechless," she continued. "We're so very, very happy and we can't wait to get started."

This won't be the Hammond's first time in the tent as Hammond previously appeared as a baker in 2020 for the show's celebrity special in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Channel 4 confirmed that filming for the 14th season of the show begins this spring. The series, with Hammond as a co-host, will air on Netflix in the U.S. later this year.

