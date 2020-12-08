Your favorite contestants have been creating Paul Hollywood handshake-worthy holiday bakes and they're perfect inspo for your at-home celebrations

The Best Holiday Great British Bake Off Bakes You Need to Feast Your Eyes On

Greetings bakers! Want to know what your favorite Great British Bake Off contestants have been up to since their season? The holidays are here so their feeds are brimming with sweetly decorated sugar cookies, holiday-themed swiss rolls and Christmas tree Chelsea buns. Prue would be proud.

If you've become a massive fan of the baking competition, see what the bakers have prepared for the holiday season — without Paul Hollywood lurking over their shoulders.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Laura Adlington

Christmas tree-shaped Chelsea buns are on the top of my wish list this year, especially these ooey gooey ones Laura posted (with her full recipe!). The combination of chocolate and orange are a win-win.

Jane Beedle

Leave it to Jane to have the most beautiful sponge with this festive swiss roll filled with strawberry jam and a whipped cream and mascarpone filling. Yum!

Rahul Mandal

These exquisitely decorated Christmas biscuits are major showstoppers. The royal icing detail is incredible and deserves a handshake immediately.

Andrew Smyth

Three words: Sticky. Toffee. Pudding. Swipe to see Andrew's mouthwatering rich toffee sauce with molasses. We'd like a slice, please.

Candice Brown

Go full vacation mode and with Candice's pina colada macaroons and envy the beautiful flakiness of her apple and pear filo mince pie cups. They're "Christmassy af" and we need two trays STAT!

Selasi Gbormittah

Super calm and cool Selasi is serving a gorgeous Christmas Beef Wellington this year. This stunning entrée should top everyone's holiday menus.

Val Stones

Fan-favorite Val shares her Chocolate roulade from Bake Off but a gluten-free version. Watching the video may make you nostalgic for watching the bakers in the tent.

Dan Beasley-Harling