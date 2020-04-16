Great British Baking Show Champ Nadiya Hussain Has a New Cooking Show Coming to Netflix

Image zoom Netflix/ Youtube

One of The Great British Baking Show‘s most beloved champions, Nadiya Hussain, is starring in her new cooking series coming to Netflix at the end of the month.

Nadiya’s Time to Eat will feature simple, inexpensive recipes that any home level of cook — beginner to expert — can make. Hussain’s main focus is to offer helpful tips to cook well-rounded family meals that are quick to prepare and work for people on a budget.

“To be honest, cooking can sometimes feel like a chore that eats into quality time with the ones we love,” says Hussain in thetrailer. “But no matter what i’m juggling, I still want to feed my family delicious food.”

Throughout the series, Hussain shares her cheats and shortcuts with viewers to help get dinner on the table faster. “I’ll show you how to rustle-up amazing, stress-free recipes using my cheeky time-smart hacks, so you can free up time to do the things you love with the people you love,” she says.

Hussain also makes stops at food producers across the U.K. to find out how popular shortcut ingredients are made, and visits “time-poor households” to teach them how to use her hacks.

Since winning The Great British Baking Show (called Great British Bake Off in the U.K.) in 2015, Hussain has released a cookbook, Time to Eat, and a memoir, Finding My Voice. She has also become a staple on BBC, starring in multiple shows including the docuseries The Chronicles of Nadiya where she explores her culinary heritage in Bangladesh.

Nadiya’s Time to Eat starts streaming April 29 on Netflix.