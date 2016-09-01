Never Eat a Dry Burger Again with This Buttery Hack

There are few things more disappointing than biting into an overcooked, dry burger. Hard as you try to douse it with ketchup to mask it, you’re really at a point of no return.

Luckily, we’ve got a fail-safe method to juicy, delicious burgers every time — and it involves butter. Hey, we didn’t say this was diet food here.

The trick is this: Take a stick of (very cold) butter to a box cheese grater over the largest holes. When you go to form your burger patties, gently mix the cold grated butter in with the beef (or turkey or whatever meat you like), working quickly so the butter doesn’t melt on your hands.

A good ratio we found is half a stick of butter per pound of meat. If you’re mixing in other spices or herbs with the meat, do that first, then add the butter at the end.

And while we like our burgers medium-rare to ensure maximum juiciness and flavor, this trick is great if you or your guests prefer your meat on the well-done side. When we tested them cooked all the way through, they stayed super moist and delicious.

Happy grilling! And if you’re hungry for more food hacks, we’ve got you covered.