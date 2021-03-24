"We are back to shipping at full capacity nationwide!" the cereal brand announced on social media Wednesday

Grape-Nuts Are Back in Stock — and Company Is Reimbursing Customers Who Paid More During Shortage

Good news, Grape-Nuts fans: Your favorite cereal is back in stock!

After months of what Post Consumer Brands has dubbed 'The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021," the much-loved breakfast staple is hitting shelves again, the company announced Wednesday.

"The Great Grape-Nuts Shortage of 2021 has come to an end. We are back to shipping at full capacity nationwide!" they said.

Furthermore, if you're "a Super Fan who paid extreme prices to get a box of your favorite crunchy cereal" during the shortage, "you could be eligible for a reimbursement," the announcement added.

Grape Nuts Image zoom Grape-Nuts | Credit: Grape Nuts/Instagram

On their website, Post says, "To show our appreciation for your loyalty and support, we are offering you a chance to be reimbursed if you paid $10 or more for a box of Grape-Nuts Original cereal between Nov. 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021."

Customers who fit the bill can submit their information, along with a photo of their receipt, at postconsumerbrands.com. The company will reimburse customers the difference between what they paid and the suggested retail price of the box they purchased for requests submitted through April 15.

Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts brand manager at Post Consumer Brands, said in a statement to USA Today that "it became abundantly clear during the shortage that Grape-Nuts fans are 'Nuts for Grape-Nuts.' "

"So much so that some of our loyal super fans were willing to pay extreme prices just to ensure they wouldn't be without their favorite crunchy cereal," she added of the company's reimbursement initiative.

DeRock previously told the same outlet back in January that "people may continue to see shortages and temporary out-of-stocks on Grape-Nuts as we continue to work through supply constraints and higher cereal demand amid the pandemic."

She added that the 120-year-old cereal is manufactured using a "proprietary technology and a production process that isn't easily replicated, which has made it more difficult to shift production to meet demand during this time."

Grape-Nuts fans went — well, nuts — in response to the company's restock announcement post on social media, with one writing on Instagram, "WOOOHOOOOO!"