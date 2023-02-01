Here's What the Stars Will Be Eating at the 2023 Grammys After-Party

Chef Jason Fullilove describes his menu for the Grammy celebration as "fresh, modern, exotic" 

Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Published on February 1, 2023
Atmosphere during the 2022 GRAMMY Celebration – Menu Tasting at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It turns out, music's most exciting night is also delicious!

Following the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, over 5,000 guests will enjoy a top-notch dinner at the official after-party called the Grammy celebration. PEOPLE spoke with the chef behind the glitzy event, Jason Fullilove, who curated a "fresh, modern, exotic" menu to fit the event's "take flight" theme.

As the founder of Jason George Events, Fullilove has over 20 years of experience in the food industry. While this is his first time designing the menu for the star-studded event, he was an executive chef at the after-party in 2017.

"I'm excited to present this very flavor-forward menu that truly represents me as a chef to such a large group of people at such an amazing celebration of music that has been around for over 60 years," he tells PEOPLE.

Chef Jason Fullilove
Anne Fishbein

The menu specifically celebrates flavors from Havana, Cuba, Jalisco, Mexico, Jamaica, Miami and more destinations.

"I really wanted to showcase foods from cultures I love in music and food. Also, the places I've traveled and fell in love with," he says.

Atmosphere during the 2022 GRAMMY Celebration – Menu Tasting at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Menu highlights include akee and plantain coconut rice salad, Jamaican beef patties and mini gianduja chocolate ganache tarts.

With 48 food stations and 48 bars, the event — which takes place at the LA Convention Center — will include an expanse of dishes that cover everything from seafood and gluten-free meals to vegetarian and vegan options.

Fullilove, who has worked for several esteemed restaurants around the country and has appeared on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay, is especially proud of one dish in particular.

"It's hard to pick my favorite. However, I'm really excited about the kokoda white fish coconut ceviche. It's my take on a traditional Fijian ceviche I had the pleasure of eating on Tokoriki Island in Fiji in 2019," he says. "It's a fresh bright delicious version of a ceviche I don't think most people have experienced."

And at the Grammy Celebration, leftover food won't go to waste. The Recording Academy is partnering with Musically Fed, an organization that repurposes extra food to provide for those in need in the community.

Atmosphere during the 2022 GRAMMY Celebration – Menu Tasting at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Much like the work of the artists at the actual award show, Fullilove's culinary lineup is set to be an art in itself.

"I'd like to think if you've ever eaten my food, you remember it," he says. "I tend to cook with a lot of heat, spices and citrus. I also am big on presentations. Everything we are doing on this menu has my twist in presentation and flavor combinations."

The award show, hosted by Trevor Noah, will broadcast live on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the Crypto.com arena.

