The boycotts of Russian products — though symbolic in some ways — are expected to hurt businesses and grow as the conflict that has already killed at least 198 people continues

Governors Call for Boycott of Russian Products in Response to Country's Invasion of Ukraine

Businesses and governments are boycotting products from Russia amid the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine that began last week.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, both Republicans, recently issued executive orders that ensure Russian-made and Russian-branded vodka is pulled from the shelves of liquor stores run by the government.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This morning I signed an Executive Order instructing @nhliquorwine outlets to begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice. New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom," tweeted Sununu.

On Twitter, Cox shared the executive order along with a message where he affirmed the state would "review all state procurements for any Russian ties."

"We will do our part to push back on the Russian invaders and stand with our sisters and brothers in Ukraine. Effective immediately all Russian-made products will be removed from state-run liquor stores. We will also review all state procurements for any Russian ties," Cox wrote.

In Ohio, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine likewise took a stance against the brand Russian Standard by calling on his state's Department of Commerce to "cease" the purse and sale of the company's vodka.

Russian Standard's products are sold under the brand names Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka in Ohio, DeWine said.

He said there are currently about 6,400 vodka bottles made by Russian Standard in more than 480 liquor stores in the state.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, also a Republican, shared the same sentiment on the ongoing conflict. Abbott is encouraging all liquor stores and restaurants statewide to stop selling Russian-made products.

"I've asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves. Texas stands with Ukraine," the governor tweeted.

Canada's Liquor Control Board of Ontario recently announced plans to remove Russian produced products from 679 stores.

"Following government directive, effective immediately, all products produced in Russia will be removed from LCBO sales channels, including 679 stores LCBO stores across the province, lcbo.com and LCBO Convenience Outlets," said LCBO.

The boycotts against Russian, though symbolic in some ways, are expected to hurt businesses and could increase as the conflict continues raging on.

More broadly, economic pressure has become one of the key ways that politicians in other countries are weighing in to support Ukraine after it was invaded.

According to Paul Isely, an associate dean and economics professor at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, Russian Vodka sales account for about $41 million a year.

"That's really small compared to the $1.7 trillion economy in Russia, but for a company that can be very big so if we were to decrease the units sold, it would affect the profitability of those companies and affect their willingness to support [the conflict]," said Isely per TV station WZZM.

A Ukrainian citizen holds a placard reading "Stop Putin - Stop War" as they protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy Credit: YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

The attack Ukraine is still evolving, but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Ukrainian and U.N. officials have said at least 198 people, including children, have been killed in the fighting, though the figures remain incredibly fluid.

The Associated Press also reported President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert Sunday, as tensions continued to escalate with the U.S. and Europe over the conflict.

President Joe Biden said in a White House speech last Thursday that he was imposing even stricter economic punishments on Russia and would be deploying troops in support of NATO countries, but not in Ukraine. He said the U.S. would support Ukraine in other ways.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden, 79, said as the invasion began last week.