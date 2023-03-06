Amazon Shoppers Are 'Eating More Salads' Thanks to This Top-Rated Salad Spinner That's 50% Off

One of the best ways to incorporate fresh vegetables into every meal is with a green salad. If you love the idea of eating a healthy side dish but don't like the mess of cleaning and preparing lettuce, you need a convenient kitchen tool that will quickly repel water and grit and cut down on prep time.

The Gourmia Jumbo Salad Spinner has racked up thousands of five-star ratings, and with its 5-liter capacity, you will have more than enough room to spin up an entire family's worth of vegetables, whether it's spinach, romaine, cabbage, or any other leafy green. You can also wash everything from herbs to fruit and bulky vegetables in it. Just place your washed goods in the spinner, lock the lid, and pull the hand crank to get things going.

It's made from BPA-free material, so there's no need to worry about contaminants spoiling your produce, and it's dishwasher safe. Not only does the clear container double as a stylish serving bowl, but the salad spinner also has a built-in drain to collect excess water. The top-rated spinner comes with a lock that helps prevent ingredients from spilling, and the non-skid base ensures it remains stable while you're spinning it.

Amazon shoppers call the salad spinner "durable" and "handy," with one raving that it's "the most effortless and effective spinner I have ever used." Another shopper wrote, "The handle is the feature that sold me! It's so much easier and less tiring to use than the pump kind I've had for years."

A third five-star reviewer explained that they had gone through a few salad spinners and knew right away this was different from the others. "It is by far the best I have used in regards to getting the lettuce dry. You are able to spin in each direction which helps the water come off even more," they wrote.

An additional reviewer said they're "eating more salads" thanks to this kitchen gadget and added, "I feel more comfortable washing the greens myself, and this makes it so easy!"

